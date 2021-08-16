Quarterhill Inc. (QTRHF) Acquires ETC for $150M
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quarterhill Inc. (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity of Richardson, Texas-based Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC ("ETC") from Align Capital Partners for total cash consideration of $150.0 million plus transaction related expenses, to be funded by a combination of cash-on-hand and debt financing. Completion of the acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.www.streetinsider.com
