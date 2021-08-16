Cancel
Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. As part of the process, the Board will consider a full range of strategic, operational and financial alternatives.

www.streetinsider.com

