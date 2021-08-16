Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, TX

More changes proposed to Greenville Towne Center

By Brad Kellar
Posted by 
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4ZGj_0bSsOFlb00

Greenville city officials intend to meet this month to review and possibly vote on the latest proposed changes to the Greenville Towne Center development.

A public hearing is scheduled during the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street.

Another hearing and a vote are scheduled during the August 24 Greenville City Council meeting and a potential quorum of members of the council is possible during Monday’s commission meeting.

Two years ago, apartments were allowed to be included under the planned development which for 10 years before had been designated primarily for “big box” retail use.

City of Greenville Community Development Director Steve Methven said there have been some tweaks made to the project with the latest proposal, which also would add two more acres to the site.

“It will allow different types of things than the old Planned Development did and yes it would allow apartments,” Methven said. “There is nothing etched in stone, just a different way to market the property.”

The proposal was reviewed last month by the City of Greenville’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) board.

The original planned development approved by the city included a proposed layout for the almost 63 acres along Interstate 30, bounded by Center Point Lane and the Roy Warren Parkway which became known as the Greenville Towne Center.

In April 2019, developers informed the TIRZ board they had been unable to bring in major retail and proposed an amendment to allow multi-family development in a portion of the acreage.

The council later voted to approve the amended design plan, specifying that the multi-family housing only take up 12 acres of the development, and that all residential prospects continue to require a conditional use permit.

In addition to limiting the size of the multi-family housing component, the development standards were also raised in an effort to better ensure a more “upscale” project.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
2K+
Followers
96
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Greenville, TX
Greenville, TX
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenville City Council#Planned Development#Tirz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Grace makes landfall as a category 3 hurricane in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace, a category 3 hurricane, made landfall south of Tuxpan on the eastern coast of Mexico early Saturday, as the president urged residents in its path to seek refuge in shelters or on higher ground. Strong winds will continue to batter the region through the morning hours, the...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy