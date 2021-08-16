More changes proposed to Greenville Towne Center

Greenville city officials intend to meet this month to review and possibly vote on the latest proposed changes to the Greenville Towne Center development.

A public hearing is scheduled during the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street.

Another hearing and a vote are scheduled during the August 24 Greenville City Council meeting and a potential quorum of members of the council is possible during Monday’s commission meeting.

Two years ago, apartments were allowed to be included under the planned development which for 10 years before had been designated primarily for “big box” retail use.

City of Greenville Community Development Director Steve Methven said there have been some tweaks made to the project with the latest proposal, which also would add two more acres to the site.

“It will allow different types of things than the old Planned Development did and yes it would allow apartments,” Methven said. “There is nothing etched in stone, just a different way to market the property.”

The proposal was reviewed last month by the City of Greenville’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) board.

The original planned development approved by the city included a proposed layout for the almost 63 acres along Interstate 30, bounded by Center Point Lane and the Roy Warren Parkway which became known as the Greenville Towne Center.

In April 2019, developers informed the TIRZ board they had been unable to bring in major retail and proposed an amendment to allow multi-family development in a portion of the acreage.

The council later voted to approve the amended design plan, specifying that the multi-family housing only take up 12 acres of the development, and that all residential prospects continue to require a conditional use permit.

In addition to limiting the size of the multi-family housing component, the development standards were also raised in an effort to better ensure a more “upscale” project.