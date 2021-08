Multi-billion-streamed recording artist, Ed Sheeran, remembers the day it all. started. The day the proverbial key went into the ignition of his songwriting efforts. The British-born Sheeran, who is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his debut LP, “+,” this year with an upcoming anniversary show on September 2, tells Rebecca Judd from The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music 1 that he was just a kid when it clicked. The “Perfect” singer remembers that he attended an afternoon Damien Rice concert when the light bulb officially went off.