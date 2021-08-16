Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus Vol 20 Figures Include Goss Harag

By Kazuma Hashimoto
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new line of Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus figures are currently available to pre-order through the Japanese e-Capcom online shop. The Standard Model Plus Vol 20 figure collection features the Goss Harag and Almudron from Monster Hunter Rise. Consumers can purchase one box, which will contain six figures, for 7,920 yen or roughly $72. The figures will release on December 14, 2021. The official Monster Hunter Twitter account revealed the release of Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus Vol 20 figures.

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) - Review

Life is good for Monster Hunter fans in 2021. First, they were treated to a new mainline installment in Monster Hunter Rise, and now they can sink their teeth into the RPG spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. An indirect sequel to the 2016 3DS game, it steers the series away from its bread and butter — real-time monster stalking — toward turn-based combat in the classic JRPG mold. Ultimately, it's proof that the franchise has great potential for growth outside the bounds of its traditional mechanics.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

What Does Affinity Do in Monster Hunter Rise?

Across all 14 of the weapon types in Monster Hunter Rise, Affinity is a highly important stat that players should take note of in order to ensure they are maximizing the performance of their gear. Here's a breakdown of what Affinity does and how to raise it in Monster Hunter Rise.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Monster Hunter Amiibo Sweepstakes – Great Rewards For a Low Cost

You probably knew that Nintendo’s eshop had a rewards program, but if you’re like a large number of Switch players, you never found a good way of using them. And that’s understandable – with the usual payout rewards being on the middling side, many players haven’t yet found a reason to pay attention to those little coins. If that mindset sounds familiar, read on. This article is especially for you.
Video GamesSiliconera

Take on Apex Monsters for New Monster Hunter Rise Titles

The latest Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest will see players taking on Apex monsters for another series of unique rewards. This time, players will need to best the Apex Mizutsune and Apex Zinogre to receive unique Titles. In order to obtain the Event Quest players will need to talk to Senri the Mailman. From there, the quest should be available through the Additional Content tab. [Thanks, Game Watch!]
Video GamesIGN

Aussie Deals: Up to 85% Off Fighters, Monster (Hunter) Deals, Price-Sliced ACs and More!

The weekend is upon us! Why not celebrate by gearing up on some (or all) of the following cheap video games? Xbox enthusiasts can score a number of classic, "XOX enhanced" Assassin's entries. PSFolk can nab sexy, price-slashed accessories. Switch faithful can acquire some more Mario adventures. Lastly, the Steam valve has been opened, and a ton of fighting games are in the pipeline for your PC!
Video GamesIGN

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild - Review

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is now streaming on Netflix. Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild achieves something that very few video game adaptations do: representing what makes the source material special. The Netflix film does an excellent job with this, but unfortunately, it falls short in other important areas, like pacing and character development, that keep it from becoming one of the better gaming adaptations.
ComicsNintendo Life

Monster Hunter's New 3D Anime Movie Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Original story [Fri 16th Jul, 2021 02:55 BST]: If the live-action Monster Hunter movie starring Milla Jovovich didn't interest you, perhaps Netflix's 3D anime film will. It's been an exciting few weeks for the Monster Hunter series - with this announcement and the release of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on the Switch last week. On the Netflix front, there have also been reports that it will potentially offer video games on its subscription service within the next year.
Video GamesSiliconera

Bloodborne: The Old Hunters Lady Maria Figma Available for Pre-Order

Good Smile Company has revealed that a Bloodborne: The Old Hunters Lady Maria figma is now available to pre-order. Both a standard and DX version of the Lady Maria figma are available. The standard version will cost $108, whereas the DX version will cost $128. The figma is scheduled to release in October 2022, with pre-orders remaining open until September 30, 2021. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video GamesDigital Trends

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has me craving a full Pokémon Monster Hunter game

After months of questions and anticipation, we finally got a closer look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus during today’s Pokémon Presents stream. A new trailer went into way more detail about how the game actually works. It’s essentially a nature surveying game where players head out into the wild to complete research assignments. They’ll have to find a Pokémon, study its behavior, and figure out the proper way to catch it.
Video GamesSiliconera

Tales of Arise Collaboration Costumes Pack Includes Tekken and Idolmaster Outfits

When Bandai Namco revealed the Tales of Arise Digital Ultimate Edition, it also noted that version of the game would include a Collaboration Costumes Pack with crossover costumes. Now the company showed all three of the exclusive outfits off on Twitter. It means that Shionne, Rinwell, and Kisara will get to dress up as people from Code Vein, The Idolmaster, and Tekken in Tales of Arise if people have that add-on.
ComicsSiliconera

Star Wars: Visions Anime Series Will Debut in September

Disney announced a release date for Star Wars: Visions, a series of nine short anime films from seven different studios. (Both Science Saru and Studio Trigger each worked on two shorts.) They will begin appearing on Disney+ on September 22, 2021. It also shared two versions of the new trailer. One features an English dub, and the other Japanese voice acting with English subs.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Riders Will Collaborate Again

Another Monster Hunter Rise collaboration event it set to appear in Monster Hunter Riders. Capcom has officially announced the second collaboration event, which will see the addition of the Crimson Glow Valstrax into the mobile title. The collaboration event will begin on August 24, 2021. Additionally a 1.5 Year Anniversary Campaign is currently underway. [Thanks, Gamer!]
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Pokemon Legends Arceus: New details give us Monster Hunter vibes

On August 18th, Nintendo dropped a massive 30 minutes long Pokemon Direct going into detail from everything from updates to existing games like Pokemon Unity and Pokemon Cafe Mix to details about their upcoming games. But nothing about Sword and Shield because Nintendo is just done with it apparently despite there being a perfect setup for future DLC.
ComicsSiliconera

Pop Up Parade Saber Alter Figure Will Appear in February

People will be able to bring the corrupted version of Saber home in another form in 2022. Good Smile Company announced a release date for the Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel Pop Up Parade figure of Saber Alter. The ¥3,900/$38.99 figure will appear in Jaoan in December 2021 and in North America in February 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy