Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus Vol 20 Figures Include Goss Harag
A new line of Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus figures are currently available to pre-order through the Japanese e-Capcom online shop. The Standard Model Plus Vol 20 figure collection features the Goss Harag and Almudron from Monster Hunter Rise. Consumers can purchase one box, which will contain six figures, for 7,920 yen or roughly $72. The figures will release on December 14, 2021. The official Monster Hunter Twitter account revealed the release of Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus Vol 20 figures.www.siliconera.com
