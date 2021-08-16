Martin County DNR Law Enforcement Corp. Eric Doane retires after 28 years of service
MARTIN CO. – Corporal Eric Doane is retiring from DNR Law Enforcement after serving 28 years. Doane was recognized for exemplary service on multiple occasions, including receiving the 2007 James Pitzer Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year Award. He also received the 2017 William J. Nattkemper Brotherhood Award in 2017, and the 2018 Director’s Leadership Award in 2018, and was selected as a District Officer of the Year four times.www.wbiw.com
Comments / 0