Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Martin County, IN

Martin County DNR Law Enforcement Corp. Eric Doane retires after 28 years of service

wbiw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTIN CO. – Corporal Eric Doane is retiring from DNR Law Enforcement after serving 28 years. Doane was recognized for exemplary service on multiple occasions, including receiving the 2007 James Pitzer Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year Award. He also received the 2017 William J. Nattkemper Brotherhood Award in 2017, and the 2018 Director’s Leadership Award in 2018, and was selected as a District Officer of the Year four times.

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, IN
Martin County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Martin Co#Dnr Law Enforcement#Peer Support#Cave Rescue#Patrol Rifle#Vincennes University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Henri, downgraded to a tropical storm, barrels toward northeast

Tropical Storm Henri continued its march toward the northeastern United States Sunday morning, and is projected to make landfall Sunday afternoon. Although the storm had been downgraded, many parts of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts were bracing for heavy rain, which could cause major flooding, and wind gust of up to 75 mph. Although the maximum winds could be as high as 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported the current wind speed at 70 mph.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Airlines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy