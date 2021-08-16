I am currently moving 90 miles away from my child's father. I was denied the temporary relo, can I still keep the same PP?
You have to get permission to relocate the child. If you are denied permission, you cannot create a situation where the other parent has to travel 90 miles to retrieve or deliver the child. I am not really sure what your question is. It sounds as though you are moving in spite of the court's denial of the temporary relocation. If that is not what you are saying, perhaps you can clarify your question. Relocations are complex and difficult cases. If you do not have counsel, you should seek counsel. Good luck to you.avvo.com
