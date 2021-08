One of Michigan’s most historic and enduring towns is Owosso, in Shiawassee County. The story began when brothers Alfred and Benjamin Williams came here in 1833 and settled right in, becoming the first to purchase land. According to writings by Benjamin, they were “following an Indian trail most of the distance, with our rifles, blankets, a small tent, and what provisions we could carry on our backs. The next day we reached a Chippewa Indian reservation of 3,000 acres on the Shiawassee River. We were kindly received and entertained in the true French manner.”