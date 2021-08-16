Cancel
New study strengthens link between wildfire smoke and severe COVID

 5 days ago
Smoke from the West Coast’s wildfires last year didn’t only tinge skies an apocalyptic shade of orange; it increased the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. According to research unveiled on Friday, the heavy wildfire smoke that blanketed Washington, Oregon, and California in 2020 significantly exacerbated the pandemic, causing 19,742 additional cases of COVID-19 and 748 additional deaths across the three states.

