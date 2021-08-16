Supreme Fall/Winter 2021 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing its Metropolitan Transportation Authority subway train collaboration, Supreme has now released its official full Fall/Winter 2021 lookbook. Revealing the range with a simple lookbook starring Sage Elsesser and Mathias Sauvageon, the latest seasonal offering is once again dominated by a mix of patterns, patchwork and prints. References come far and wide led by the usual artful inspirations, sporting takes and a strong focus on music, followed by designs that draw from rugged workwear, the brand’s native New York.hypebeast.com
