Supreme Fall/Winter 2021 Lookbook

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after sharing its Metropolitan Transportation Authority subway train collaboration, Supreme has now released its official full Fall/Winter 2021 lookbook. Revealing the range with a simple lookbook starring Sage Elsesser and Mathias Sauvageon, the latest seasonal offering is once again dominated by a mix of patterns, patchwork and prints. References come far and wide led by the usual artful inspirations, sporting takes and a strong focus on music, followed by designs that draw from rugged workwear, the brand’s native New York.

