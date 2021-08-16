Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Taliban-bred terrorism will spread to US, Rep. Mike Waltz says: 'Shameful and humiliating'

By Ethan Barton
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrorism bred in Afghanistan under the Taliban "will spread and it will follow us home," Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Fox News in an interview Sunday night. Waltz, a former Green Beret, warned that the Taliban will breed terrorism that will eventually make it to the U.S. He also called for the American peace envoy to Afghanistan to resign and criticized President Biden’s leadership and response after the Taliban swept through the Middle Eastern nation.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 8

Fox News

Fox News

525K+
Followers
111K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#American#Middle Eastern#Afghans#White House#Al Qaida#Gold Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's own security adviser blames him for Taliban surrender

President Biden has offered his most forceful defense yet of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, a withdrawal that most Americans support. At the same time, some of Donald Trump’s own top advisers are blaming Trump for much of the chaos now occurring in Afghanistan. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the situation.Aug. 20, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fact check: Biden claims al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan. Then the Pentagon confirms it's still there

Washington (CNN) — Defending the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday: "Look, let's put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."
Wilmington, DEwitn22.org

Senator Coons on situation in Afghanistan

WILMINGTON, Del. – Today, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, released a video message to Delawareans about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. Message to Delawareans on Situation in Afghanistan – August 19, 2021. With the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, many of you...
WorldGV Wire

Lara Logan Challenges Media To Ask Certain Questions About Afghanistan

Fox News host Lara Logan fired off a challenge to the the news media in a series of Twitter posts regarding the United States’ pullout from Afghanistan:. “US media needs to ask why US/Intel/NSA allowed sensitive mil equipment to be transported to Pakistan w/o doing anything? Why is the Biden admin not acknowledging the Afghan govt – VP Amrullah Saleh hasn’t surrendered, announced he’s acting Pres under constitution US helped draft.”
PoliticsWashington Examiner

The Taliban hate the US and support terrorism now more than ever

The Afghan Taliban has begun its new era of national governance. Here are three things you should know about the group. 1) The Taliban embrace an introverted ideological absolutism. The Taliban view themselves as the humble servant of God on Earth. Their name literally means "students," in this case, "students"...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Fox News Rundown EXTRA: Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan Spells Danger For Americans Stuck There

The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, leaving thousands of Americans and allies unsure about if and how they will make it to the United States safely. Many on both sides of the political aisles have criticized President Biden’s withdrawal as mismanaged and poorly executed, as the U.S. now tries to evacuate people from Afghanistan as the Taliban restarts its violent regime tactics.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Thom Tillis: Mr. Biden, 70,000 need to get out of Afghanistan. Don't let the Taliban dictate terms

In a one-hour span on Friday, I heard two completely different messages in two different settings coming from President Biden and his administration. In an address to the nation on Friday, the president pledged that he will see to it that all Americans will be evacuated from Afghanistan. However, in a call with U.S. senators just an hour later, a high-ranking official only promised that "we will get as many as we can."

Comments / 8

Community Policy