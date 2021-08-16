Taliban-bred terrorism will spread to US, Rep. Mike Waltz says: 'Shameful and humiliating'
Terrorism bred in Afghanistan under the Taliban "will spread and it will follow us home," Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told Fox News in an interview Sunday night. Waltz, a former Green Beret, warned that the Taliban will breed terrorism that will eventually make it to the U.S. He also called for the American peace envoy to Afghanistan to resign and criticized President Biden’s leadership and response after the Taliban swept through the Middle Eastern nation.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 8