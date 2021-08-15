Cancel
Family Relationships

What can I do if my daughter's mother will not let me speak to or see my daughter?

By Asked in Redwood City, CA
 7 days ago

All you can do in situations like this is ask the court to enforce custody or visitation orders; if you don’t have orders, get them - probably by fling a Petition to Establishing Parental Relationship. Here’s a link to info:. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/familyandchildren2/divorceandpaternity/paternitycase.

