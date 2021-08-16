Is Cincinnati’s housing market starting to cool?

Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are five things you need to know to help start your busy business day. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathway (NYSE: BRK/A) purchased nearly 11 million shares of Kroger in the second quarter, making it the third-largest shareholder of the grocery giant, per a new SEC filing. Berkshire Hathway owns a combined 61.8 million shares in Kroger, up roughly 21% from the previous quarter. That puts the value of its stake in the Cincinnati-based grocer, the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, at about $2.8 billion.
