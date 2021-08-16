Is Cincinnati’s housing market starting to cool?

A shrinking number of Cincinnati private companies saw the kind of rapid growth that earned them a spot on the coveted Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing in the nation. The Cincinnati region saw 34 companies make the annual Inc. list, down from 39 that earned placement in 2020. That itself was fewer than the 47 that made the list in 2019. The Inc. list is application-based, and companies must submit their own revenue figures.