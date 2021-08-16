Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Is Cincinnati’s housing market starting to cool?

By Tom Demeropolis
Cincinnati Business Courier
 5 days ago
While competition for homes remains fierce, it looks like the Greater Cincinnati housing market may finally be starting to cool, at least a little, after months of setting new records.

Cincinnati Business Courier

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Shrinking number of Cincinnati private companies make Inc. 5000 list

A shrinking number of Cincinnati private companies saw the kind of rapid growth that earned them a spot on the coveted Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing in the nation. The Cincinnati region saw 34 companies make the annual Inc. list, down from 39 that earned placement in 2020. That itself was fewer than the 47 that made the list in 2019. The Inc. list is application-based, and companies must submit their own revenue figures.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Key Cintrifuse executive leaving to lead South Carolina startup group

An executive who's helped spearhead the growth of Cintrifuse, Cincinnati's startup catalyst, is headed to South Carolina. Eric Weissmann, Cintrifuse's vice president of external relations, is set to become executive director of Greenville, S.C.-based Next, which supports entrepreneurs, the organization announced Thursday. He is expected to make the transition in September.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Fueled by new funds and a pandemic, health care startup enters phase of hyper growth

Fresh off a 2020 fundraise and fueled in part by the Covid-19 pandemic, a Kenwood-based health care/femtech startup is once again expanding its footprint in the U.S. Ms.Medicine, which specializes in concierge primary care for women, is expanding into the St. Louis market this fall — its sixth location overall. Several more offices are in the works as the company navigates its hyper growth phase.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Five things you need to know today, and my hope for a brand new school year

Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are five things you need to know to help start your busy business day. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathway (NYSE: BRK/A) purchased nearly 11 million shares of Kroger in the second quarter, making it the third-largest shareholder of the grocery giant, per a new SEC filing. Berkshire Hathway owns a combined 61.8 million shares in Kroger, up roughly 21% from the previous quarter. That puts the value of its stake in the Cincinnati-based grocer, the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, at about $2.8 billion.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Business Courier

Kroger unveils inaugural accelerator class

Five companies make up Kroger's inaugural supplier accelerator. The accelerator, launched earlier this year, is designed to help Kroger diversify its pipeline of suppliers. Participants in the cohort will receive business development coaching and collaboration opportunities with Kroger, as well as have their products on the grocery giant's sleeves by early 2022.

