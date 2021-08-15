Can I get schools changed if my ex has sole decision making for education?

The matter of our children's education is always at the center of our Commonwealth's discussions, especially in the realm of public policy. That is how it should be because preparing the next generation to enter the world is too critical to ignore. Often, the debate over issues concerning education is passionate because we all care greatly about ensuring that young people are well-prepared to take on life as adults. This is especially true for parents who desire to see their children succeed and prosper when they leave the nest.