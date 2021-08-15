Can I get schools changed if my ex has sole decision making for education?
My ex and I are 50-50 on everything except for education. The judge granted my ex sole decision making when it came to schools. We live 40 minutes apart. Where I currently live the schools score worse than where my ex lives. There are multiple nearby districts where I currently live though that have great schools that score much higher than where my ex lives. If I move to a better school district can I get the court order modified so that the kids go to school near me?avvo.com
