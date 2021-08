Do we all have a right to our opinion? Of course. But, are we all in this fight against the coronavirus together? We’re going to have to be if we want to beat back COVID-19 transmission rates and keep schools open, sports teams on the field, and movies and restaurants and everything else open. Yes, that’s going to mean listening to the experts, and it’s not helpful when Easton Area School District parents respond to school officials trying to do their best for schoolchildren by giving in to emotions and using foul language, as was the scene at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.