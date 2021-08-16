Supreme Fall/Winter 2021 Hats and Beanies

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the weather starts to chill out for the year, many of us retreat indoors to stay warm and cozy, but what if you want to get a little tipsy while keeping the temperature up? Although high-proof spirits are known for their apparent body-warming capabilities, with some choice ingredients and a stove, you can make hot cocktails that will warm the body as well as the soul.