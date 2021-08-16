Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michelle Branch announces she’s pregnant after previous miscarriage

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSGlY_0bSsLuYF00

Michelle Branch is pregnant.

According to E! News and “Entertainment Tonight,” the “All You Wanted” singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and husband Patrick Carney are expecting a baby early next year.

The news comes nearly eight months after Branch, 38, suffered a miscarriage.

“Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!” wrote Branch, who also shares 2-year-old son Rhys with Carney and 16-year-old daughter Owen with her previous husband, Teddy Landau.

here or here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
56K+
Followers
60K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Carney
Person
Michelle Branch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus Confirms She’s Single 3 Months After Javi Gonzalez Engagement

Watch: Where Jenelle Evans Stands With David & "Teen Mom" Costars. Briana DeJesus' short-lived engagement has run its course. The Teen Mom star, 27, revealed she's officially single during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, Aug. 19. She shared her relationship status after a fan asked when she's tying the knot with fiancé Javi Gonzalez. DeJesus said, "I am not getting married any time soon," adding, "Maybe next 5 years?"
MusicMTV

Michelle Branch Is Back In

Michelle Branch likens the whirlwind road to success of her debut album The Spirit Room to that of fictional band The Wonders in the 1996 film That Thing You Do! “The band is recording, then they leave the studio and [their song is] on the radio, and next thing you know, they’re being chased down the street by fans,” she tells MTV News over the phone. “It was not dissimilar to that.”
Celebritiesimpact601.com

Michelle Branch expecting third child

Michelle Branch is expecting her third child. The ‘All You Wanted’ hitmaker and her husband, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, are set to welcome another baby into the world, as Michelle – who already has two-year-old Rhys with Patrick, and 16-year-old Owen with ex-husband Teddy Landau – took to Instagram to share the happy news.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Baby Boy Months After Giving Birth To Daughter?

Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Expecting Baby Boy?. This week, New Idea reports Bindi Irwin pregnant again after giving birth to her daughter, Grace Warrior, only five months ago. The magazine boasts “exclusive photos” showing Irwin cradling her stomach, leading its insiders to believe the 23-year-old conservationist is expecting a sibling for Grace. The outlet asserts both Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are hoping it will be a boy.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Iconic star Lyn May announces she’s pregnant at 68

Lyn May She has had a life full of scandals, and now she surprises when she reveals that she will be a mother at almost 70 years of age. The Mexican of Chinese descent is one of the most famous vedettes, and in recent years she has been part of several reality shows. In his Instagram account he shares details of his private life.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
HomelessHipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter Turns To GoFundMe: ‘I Know My Dad Is A Busy Man'

Dr. Dre’s estranged daughter, LaTanya Young, has been staying in the public spotlight in recent months thanks to her candid interviews about her famous father. Young says the Beats By Dre mogul — who’s worth an estimated $800 million — cut her off financially in January and she’s been living out of her car and working for DoorDash, unable to reach Dre directly.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy