Supreme Fall/Winter 2021 Sweats and Shirts
To accompany its Fall/Winter 2021 lookbook, Supreme has released a closer look at all the sweats and shirts arriving this season. Aside from striking outerwear, the New York imprint has also prepared an array of lighter layering options to keep you warm amidst the cold weather. Leading the selection of sweatshirts is the return of the ever-popular Tonal Box Logo Hoodie and Arabic Logo Hoodie which are expected to arrive in a lineup of bold color options. The classic Arc Logo Hoodie is also back but with new rhinestone frame detailing. Other notable sweatshirts include a hoodie marked with "SUPREME" in various fonts at the rear, large chenille patch crewneck sweater, hoodie with Lady Pink artwork and New York Yankees spray art hoodie.
