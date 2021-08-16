Supreme Fall/Winter 2021 Jackets
To accompany its Fall/Winter 2021 lookbook, Supreme has released a closer look at all the jackets arriving this season. Gearing up for the colder months ahead, the New York imprint has put together a heavy selection of outerwear offerings in its signature aesthetic outlook. Leading the range is the reflective puffer jacket seen in the FW21 teaser, the padded offering is emblazoned all-over with a print showing kids watching a skate film and large branding at the rear. The image was taken in 2000 by Yuri Shibuya outside of Supreme’s original store on Lafayette Street and is features in Supreme’s Rizzoli book.hypebeast.com
