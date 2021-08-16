Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Supreme Fall/Winter 2021 Jackets

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo accompany its Fall/Winter 2021 lookbook, Supreme has released a closer look at all the jackets arriving this season. Gearing up for the colder months ahead, the New York imprint has put together a heavy selection of outerwear offerings in its signature aesthetic outlook. Leading the range is the reflective puffer jacket seen in the FW21 teaser, the padded offering is emblazoned all-over with a print showing kids watching a skate film and large branding at the rear. The image was taken in 2000 by Yuri Shibuya outside of Supreme’s original store on Lafayette Street and is features in Supreme’s Rizzoli book.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Shell Jacket#Lafayette Street#Rounding#Supreme Fall Winter 2021#The New York Yankees#Windstopper#Mitchell Ness#Fw21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets A Two-Toned Midsole And A Pop Of Blue

Among the Nike Air Max collection of revolutionary models is a silhouette inspired by the human body—the Nike Air Max 95. The layered construction of Sergio Lozano’s design is a reference to the anatomy of muscles. Despite the graduated panels being a signature element of the AM 95, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra is ditching the layered look while shaking up the design with bright blue accents and a two-toned midsole.
ApparelPosted by
CNN

Serena Williams and Nike unveil shoe and apparel collection

New York (CNN Business) — Serena Williams is pairing up with Nike to try to bring more people of color into the world of fashion design. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old tennis legend joined Nike (NKE) in unveiling a collection of women's athleisure wear and accessories, created by a group of 10 up-and-coming designers known as the Serena Williams Design Crew, or SWDC.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Presto ‘What The’ Release Date

Nike has several new color options of the Air Presto releasing this year which celebrates the model’s 21st birthday. Launching at the end of the month (August) is the ‘What The’ iteration that combines 13 of the original colorways. Going over this Nike Air Presto, it features elements from the...
Apparelinputmag.com

Adidas’ Jeremy Scott Forum sneakers are covered in neon pink and green jelly

Jeremy Scott has been keeping sneakerheads fed ever since announcing the renewal of his partnership with Adidas. His constant rollout of designs — which now include jelly Forum Hi sneakers, teddy bear slides, and money-printed Forum Wings — has now expanded to include glossy Forum Lows, which arrive in fluorescent shades of yellow and pink.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is Ready to Ride in a Crop Top, Adidas Denim Chaps & New Chunky Platforms

Beyoncé’s newest Adidas x Ivy Park collection launches today and you already know the musician has one last wild look up her sleeve. As seen on her athleisure brand’s Instagram last night, the “Crazy in Love” singer debuted another wild Western ensemble just ahead of the collab’s drop. The outfit included a very cropped white top and dark-wash jean shorts, accented by a big-buckled belt and the wildest piece to date from the collection: Three Stripes denim chaps. The finishing touch for the musician’s look came in the form of new chunky platform sneakers set with smooth white leather uppers and a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Gives ’90s Grunge Style a Sporty Twist in Running Sneakers

Bella Hadid was spotted in London in a mix of edgy and athletic. The model was out and about on Thursday in a grungy black outfit. She paired a black and white graphic T-shirt with loose-fitting black trousers. She added a black leather button-down coat to the look. Hadid wore mixed jewelry and carried a leopard-print sweater over her arm. Her glossy locks were tied up with a claw clip and she added small black sunglasses as well as a black mask to her outfit. The runway star added a surprising twist to the ’90s-inspired grunge look with black Asics running sneakers....
Apparelreviewed.com

10 lightweight men's jackets that transition from summer to fall

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When the seasons change from summer to autumn, a thin T-shirt isn’t enough to ward against the chilly breeze on crisp mornings. You'll want something that provides cozy coverage but doesn’t cause you to overheat in the warmer afternoons.
ApparelPosted by
DFW Community News

5 Simple Ways to Style A Leather Jacket For Fall

We’ve still got another month of summer, Fall officially starts September 22, but I wanted to share a few ways you can style a leather jacket. Allsaints makes my favorite leather jackets and I snapped one up last year during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Whether your leather jacket is a neutral color or something like this sage green, these styling ideas will work.
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Jonas Glöer Models MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2021.22 Looks

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 menswear collection looks with Relaxed City story starring top model Jonas Glöer at Viva London lensed by fashion photographer Misha Taylor at Chris Boals Artists. For the film directed by Victor Bastidas, Jonas is wearing casual pieces from the brand’s latest collection.
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Fresh Start: BOSS Fall Winter 2021.22 Menswear Collection

Discover BOSS Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign that features top models Babacar N’doye, Clément Chabernaud, Jeenu Mahadevan, and Kit Butler lensed by fashion photographer Joshua Woods. The collection explores new possibilities, and new horizons after the pandemic. It offers a fresh start with three main menswear styles – The New Formal, that reinterprets traditional formalwear in a relaxed way; Clash of Codes, that clashes different dress codes to express one’s unique style; and Sports Style.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Trendy Transitional Jackets for Your Summer-to-Fall Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall isn’t far off. We know, it kind of feels like the year just started — or even like it’s still 2020 — but we’re coming up on the last third of the year already! What is time? And more importantly, is our wardrobe prepared for this?
Richmond, CAoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Mountain Hardwear Expands Stretchdown Collection for Fall/Winter 2021

Richmond, Calif. (August 11, 2021) – Mountain Hardwear, a leader in performance equipment and apparel for climbers, mountaineers, and athletes, has expanded its StretchdownTM Collection. Four new styles were added to the signature line including the Stretchdown Light Pullover and Jacket, the Stretchdown Parka and Stretchdown Pant, each available in men’s and women’s. The Stretchdown Light Pullover and Jacket, Parka and Pant are each constructed with bluesign® approved, 700-fill RDS-certified down insulation. Through three distinct baffle patterns – small, medium and large – Stretchdown is now offered in multiple weights, accommodating for differences in climate, activity and use.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Comoli Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Lookbook, Brand History

Key Pieces: The exquisitely nepped jackets, velvet sets, and soft suedes make for cozy alternatives to technical winterwear. There are some puffy duvet coats in oversized silhouettes, if that's more your speed, but Comoli's bread and butter are the perfected staples, like its signature slouchy shirts. Buy: Stockists include Washida,...
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2021.22 by Juergen Teller

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana presented Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Juergen Teller, with styling from Sissy Vian. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Pierpaolo Lai, makeup artist Tom Pecheux, and manicurist Annarel Innocente Furina. Models Ahmadou Gueye, Lucas Barski, Tobías Dionisi, Riccardo A, Giulio, Ichi, and Zaccaria are the stars of the campaign captured in Gela, Sicily.
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Ottawa Kwami is the Face of A.P.C. Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover A.P.C. Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign starring top model Ottawa Kwami lensed by fashion photographer Sam Rock. In charge of creative direction and styling was Suzanne Koller, with casting direction from Helena Balladino and Piergiorgio Del Moro. Hair styling is work of Benjamin Muller. For the campaign Ottawa was joined by Lulu Tenney.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

YMC Keep it Close to Home With Cozy Fall/ Winter ’21 Collection

London-based imprint YMC has unveiled the lookbook for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, inspired by eighteen months of lockdown measures. Unveiling the latest range of seasonal wears, creative director, Fraser Moss explained: “Antique furnishings, such as Welsh blankets, brocades, and embroideries – these became my inspiration. My aim was to give this collection a homely, folk feel.”
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

KAWS COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT Fall/Winter 2021 Collab

Early last week, KAWS' new COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT collaboration hit Dover Street Market stores and COMME des GARÇONS' own flagships. Unsurprisingly, much of it immediately sold out, but the real interesting bit here is just how this collection captures a moment that's been a long time coming for both parties.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Lizzo Is Edgy in Graphic Tee, Fringe Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Shoes

Lizzo is serving up major rockstar vibes with her latest look. The “Rumors” singer was spotted heading to Catch Restaurant in West Hollywood sporting fringed leather pants and white pointed-toe shoes. She also wore a matching black t-shirt that incorporated a picture of her on the front with the words “Lizzo, Enuff To Feed The Needy.” Lizzo is often seen in bold pieces that make just as much of a statement as her flute playing skills. She reaches for designer pieces from Marc Jacobs, Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Siriano while also donning edgy and sleek styles from brands like TLZ L’Femme...

Comments / 0

Community Policy