Supreme Fall/Winter 2021 Accessories
To accompany its Fall/Winter 2021 lookbook, Supreme has released a closer look at all the accessories arriving this season. Continuing to outdo itself, the New York imprint has tapped a cast of familiar and unexpected names to mark its FW21 accessory offering. Leading the boldly branded selection is a full set of Dub Spinner Rims, Hästens Mattress which reimagines the brand’s signature plaid print, JBL L100 Speakers and a Butterfly Table Tennis table.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0