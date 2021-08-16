Supreme Fall/Winter 2021 Bags

You're always going to need a bag to store all your stuff (wallet, keys, phone, lipstick, extra masks—you know the drill), and judging from the runway collections, there are tons of trendy styles you can sport for winter 2021. Chain straps, cozy textures, and creative shapes are all playing a role in the season's buzziest purses. Your handbag should be just as fun and unique as you are; plus, your outfit just won't feel complete without one. Whether your style is more playful or practical, mix up your winter wardrobe with one of these new accessories.