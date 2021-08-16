Supreme Fall/Winter 2021 Bags
To accompany its Fall/Winter 2021 lookbook, Supreme has released a closer look at all the bags arriving this season. The collection includes backpacks, duffle bags, vest packs, slings, tote bags and small pouches. Available in four colorways, the carrying options are marked with a repeating “SUPREME” logo print. The tonal colorways feature bold orange and purple, along with sleek black, while a classic green camo style rounds up the selection. Utilizing rugged CORDURA® ECO Fabric, each style is outfitted with secure straps, functional pocketing, sturdy webbing, elasticated elements are waterproof zippers.hypebeast.com
