Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

By Jim Halley
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • All three REITs have consistently paid a monthly dividend.
  • The stocks saw growth in funds from operation this past quarter.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG), and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pay a dividend every month. There are reasons for investors to like getting paid monthly, rather than quarterly.

Monthly dividends can help retirees have a more consistent cash flow. Instead of trying to balance out your portfolio by staggering quarterly dividend-paying stocks to achieve consistent income, you can accomplish the same thing by having monthly payers.

There's also the advantage, albeit slight, of having those dividends compound more quickly. It's a lot easier to take that money and reinvest it, if you choose. One last advantage monthly payers have, especially in today's society of immediate gratification, is that it's fun to see money coming in every month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qzhH_0bSsKRyF00
Image source: Getty Images.

Whitestone's dividend yield is high and safe

Whitestone is a REIT that focuses on e-commerce-resistant retail properties, clients in wealthy neighborhoods. These include grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses that provide daily necessities or entertainment, primarily in open-air shopping centers in the Sun Belt.

The company's stock is up more than 15% for the year. It has paid out a monthly dividend for 133 consecutive months (just over 11 years). In the past 10 years, it has seen significant growth, from real estate holdings worth $150 million to roughly $1.5 billion in properties today.

Whitestone concentrates on high-end clients, but it was still concerned last year by pandemic-related shutdowns, leading it to trim its monthly dividend in April 2020 from $0.095 per share to $0.035 per share. As of this past April, the monthly dividend is up to $0.035833 a share, which at its price on Friday, works out to a yield of 4.60%.

A better measure of a REIT's dividend safety than its cash dividend payout ratio is the funds from operation (FFO) payout ratio. In the past quarter, Whitestone paid out a quarterly dividend of $0.1075 per share but it brought in $0.24 per share in FFO, meaning its FFO payout ratio is only 44.7%, a very conservative ratio that means the dividend is well covered and can easily be raised.

The company's second-quarter report shows that the company's properties have an 89.9% total occupancy rate, and all of its numbers appear to be on the upswing. Through the first six months, the company reported revenue of $59.7 million, up 11% year over year, while its FFO core was $22.1 million through six months, up 10% over the same period in 2020. It also strengthened its position by trimming debt by $47.6 million compared to last year.

At its current price, the stock has an annual FFO-to-price ratio of 0.869, which makes it seem underpriced.

Stag Industrial benefits from e-commerce growth

Stag Industrial has seen its shares rise more than 30% this year. That has brought the yield down a bit, to 3.46%, but that's still impressive compared to the S&P average of 1.30%. Stag gives investors a monthly dividend of $0.120833 per share and has raised it for seven consecutive years.

The company concentrates on single-tenant industrial properties, with 40% of its portfolio connected to e-commerce, according to Stag. Its portfolio is diverse with no one client responsible for more than 4% of its tenant revenue.

That means there's likely plenty of growth ahead for Stag and its clients. A report by Grand View Research puts the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of e-commerce between 2020 and 2027 to be 14.7%, reaching a market size of $27.15 trillion by 2027.

Stag's FFO payout ratio is 73.77%, higher than average, so that's a concern. But it has strong, consistent cash flows. As of June 30, it had an occupancy rate of 96.8% on the total portfolio, and more than 70% of its leases extend beyond 2023.

Through six months, the company reported revenue of $272.4 million, up 15.3% year over year, and core FFO of $166 million, up 16.6% over the same period in 2020. The company appears solid with a ratio of net debt to run-rate-adjusted EBITDA of 4.8.

The stock's annual FFO per share for the trailing 12 months is 2.612, a little pricier than Whitestone, but still much lower than a typical REIT.

Realty Income has set the standard

Realty Income's stock is up slightly more than 20% this year. The company pays out a monthly dividend of $0.2355 per share, giving it a yield of 3.93%. There's little risk in the dividend; it has been paid out for 613 consecutive months and has been raised for 95 consecutive quarters with a CAGR of 4.4%.

The client base is apparently solid, with the company reporting that 99.4% of its contractual rent was collected in July.

Through six months, the company reported $582.1 million in FFO, up 2.9% year over year, and adjusted FFO of $654.9 million, up 9% over the same period in 2020. Net income through six months fell 13.4% to $220.4 million.

The company's FFO payout ratio of 86.62% is slightly concerning, but its track record of dividend increases speaks for itself. Of the three REITs, it has the highest annual FFO per share price at 3.031.

Trying to make the smart choice

It nearly always make sense to take the long-term view when judging stocks, and that holds true particularly for REITs, which are ideal for income-oriented investors looking for strong dividends. What you're looking for is yield, but also stability.

That's why I prefer Realty Income over these other two REITs. The company's record of dividend increases and safety allows investors to sleep with fewer worries. But it might make sense to wait for a lower price point since it does seem to be currently overpriced.

I also like Whitestone over Stag Industrial because of Whitestone's higher yield, lower FFO-to-payout ratio, and its business model of high-income properties in growth areas. While its yield is greater than Realty Income's, that's not enough to make up for Realty's consistency.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On E#Wsr#Stag Industrial#Reit#Ffo#S P#Grand View Research#Cagr#Ebitda#Realty Income
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Can Make You Richer in August

Top players in the dating-app market could deliver great performance over the long term. The video game industry still offers lots of opportunity for growth-focused investors. This has been the kind of year that seems to be lasting forever while also flying by. Temperatures might be running high, but summer is winding down, and investors are weighing opportunity against uncertainty as we head into the fall season.
Stocksinvesting.com

Think the Market Is Headed for a Crash? Then Consider Buying These 5 Defensive Stocks

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising inflation, and geopolitical tensions might precipitate a stock market correction in the near term. So, we think investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against market declines could do worse than bet on UnitedHealth (UNH), Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). Their consistent dividend-payout histories and stable earnings make these stocks defensive plays. So, let’s pore over these names.The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, rising inflation, and the geopolitical tensions related to the collapse of the Afghan government are fueling significant stock market volatility. Because rising inflation and a likely slowdown in economic growth due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases are raising concerns over the potential for a market correction in the near term, many investors are now looking to hedge their portfolios.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

A buy-and-hold investment strategy is a smart way to build wealth over time. Palantir provides a much-needed solution for data management and analytics. Management puts the company’s market opportunity at $119 billion. The stock market is one of the best ways to generate wealth over the long term. Since 2001,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Top Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought

Warren Buffett is one of the world's most successful investors. Berkshire Hathaway manages a portfolio valued at over $293 billion. The legendary investor acquired shares in four companies last quarter. Warren Buffett became one of the world's most successful investors by buying shares in underappreciated companies. In fact, his stock-picking...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple by 2030

PayPal's scale and network effect are difficult-to-disrupt competitive advantages. Square is striving to replace traditional banking with its product portfolio. Cloudflare's scale and software-defined networking model can prove to be solid differentiators in the long run. Last year, U.S. equities witnessed the shortest bear market ever. It was just 33...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Has Spent $12 Billion on This Stock in 2021

To the surprise of many investors, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) hasn't exactly been actively buying stocks over the past year or so. However, CEO Warren Buffett, who controls the bulk of the company's $300 billion stock portfolio, has been deploying billions of capital into one particular stock. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 9, 2021, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss what it is, and why it might look so appealing.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Crypto Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Adoption Increases

The total number of cryptocurrency users globally were 106 million as of January 2021. The surge in number of global users has been unprecedented in the last few months. Thus, this rise has cause a number of crypto stocks to be a hot commodities for investors. In June 2021, the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The 1 Stock I'd Buy Right Now

Don't add too many stocks to your portfolio; choose a few for optimum results. Even in a slowdown, this company's growth is strong. It can be tempting to add any and all stocks of the moment to your portfolio. But a small mix of growth and value stocks is your best bet to achieve long-term wealth. While 10 to 15 stocks are enough to diversify your portfolio, many experts recommend holding 20 to 25 for greater opportunities and lower exposure to risk. Investors who subscribe to this belief get a good mix between maximizing the benefit of owning the best growth stocks while locking in greater stability in their overall portfolios.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

They're not the sort of names you often brag about owning. The fact is, however, dividend stocks are workhorses for more investors than you might suspect -- even if their primary purpose is just generating cash used to purchase growth companies. With that as the backdrop, if you're looking to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why You Should Avoid These Two Hot Technology Stocks

SentinelOne is a newcomer to the cybersecurity space, but its stock has already priced in loads of upside. Cloudflare has been a hot stock among investors, but its valuation has risen faster than its business can keep up. Buying a good quality company at a terrible valuation can lead to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

Time plus patience adds up to wealth-building results in the stock market. These three business titans are leaders in their fields. They are also built to last for a very long time. I'm about to show you my favorite stocks. Sometimes I invest with an eye to strong returns over...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2021 earnings at $10.88 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 17, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $136.74 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares fell 0.2% to $150.50 in after-hours trading. Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) reported better-than-expected results...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks for Retirees

Dividend stocks provide a great way to supplement your retirement income. Enterprise Products Partners and TC Energy generate solid dividend income thanks to their fee-based cash flows. Southern Company offers a low-risk option to retirees seeking a steady income stream. As a retiree, you are likely looking for a steady...

Comments / 0

Community Policy