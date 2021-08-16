Best of the Best: 3 Midsize Luxury SUVs With the Highest Road Test Scores

The GMC Terrain is among the best small SUVs for motorists travelling with larger amounts of luggage, according to the experts over at Consumer Reports. CR recently published a list of the nine compact and subcompact SUVs that have the most usable cargo room based on its unique testing procedure. The publication tests a vehicle’s cargo space by taking an expandable rectangular pipe-frame box and fitting it through the rear opening in the vehicle. The box is then expanded into the cargo bay as far as possible without prevent the hatch from closing. The vehicle’s total usable cargo capacity is the volume enclosed by the pipe-frame box. CR does this to ensure a vehicle not only has adequate space inside, but also a large enough cargo opening for loading and unloading. “Having a lot of space doesn’t do much good if the cargo opening is narrow, short, or oddly shaped,” the publication says.