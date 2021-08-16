Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Autumn could see 1,000 Covid cases admitted daily to hospital, professor warns

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zaTW_0bSsKEk200
An expert has warned there could still be a ‘large’ wave of coronavirus cases in the autumn (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

There is still potential for a “large” wave of Covid-19 in the autumn which could see 1,000 people admitted to hospital each day, an expert has warned.

Professor Neil Ferguson, infectious disease modeller and epidemiologist from Imperial College London, said current case rates are “sobering” heading into September when mixing will increase as schools return.

However, he added it is “unlikely” that any surge in hospital admissions will lead to levels of deaths seen earlier this year thanks to the vaccination programme.

He said a surge in cases will not be stopped through lockdowns, but instead population immunity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ux1uC_0bSsKEk200
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

His comments came after rules were eased so fully-vaccinated adults will no longer have to isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Professor Ferguson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that case numbers have “plateaued” at around 30,000 per day, adding: “That’s a slightly sobering situation to be in coming into September.

“Our contact rates are about half of normal levels, and in school holidays children don’t have that many contacts.

“And we’ll be reopening schools, people will be going back to offices in September.

“So we still have the potential of quite a large wave of infection in September, October.”

As of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 26,750 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.

He added: “What we can be confident in is vaccination is protecting people against the most severe disease – so it’s very unlikely we’ll see levels of deaths, for instance, comparable with what we saw this January.

“The real question is more important, frankly, than the numbers of cases… is what does that do to NHS demand and admissions to hospitals? And in the worst-case scenarios we could be getting, probably not up to January levels, but still at levels of well over 1,000 admissions per day potentially.

“Which does stress the health system and we already have very long backlogs in the health system – any stress on it is is challenging.

“But there is a big difference – we’re not going to be stopping this way with lockdown, what it will stop with is the acquisition immunity of the population and so will naturally decline and that’s the point where we start living with Covid, where it becomes an endemic disease.”

Last week, Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, suggested the concept of herd immunity is “not a possibility” due to the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Clt1U_0bSsKEk200
Professor Neil Ferguson suggested that a surge in cases could lead to 1,000 hospital admissions a day in a ‘worst-case scenario’ (Parliament TV/PA) (PA Media)

He referred to the idea as “mythical” and warned that a vaccination programme should not be built around the idea of achieving it.

Asked about the remarks, Prof Ferguson said: “People quote that 92% of adults have antibodies in the moment, but only about half of those are probably protected against infection so there’s a lot of transmission going on between vaccinated people.

“That said, vaccination still is having a downward pressure on transmission – it does provide some protection and probably reduces infectiousness of people.

“And so, just in terms of transmission, the situation would be much worse if we didn’t have vaccinations.

“To some extent we have this population immunity which is putting this downward pressure on virus – whether it’s ever going to be enough to stop transmission is an open question; we may move to a much more kind of endemic situation or hopefully low-level transmission in the population.

“And we know that immunity wanes over time so we’ll probably have to top up vaccination at some point.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqW0X_0bSsKEk200
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, Prof Ferguson said changes to self-isolation rules could lead to a “little” increase in cases if people do not get tested when asked to do so.

From Monday, people in England who have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, or are under 18, will not have to spend 10 days in quarantine if they are a contact of a positive case, a change which has been hailed “another step back towards normality”.

They will be advised to take a PCR test, but that will not be compulsory and they will not have to self-isolate while they wait for the result.

People who test positive will still be legally required to self-isolate.

One expert suggested that the tests should have been made compulsory.

Professor Stephen Reicher, from the University of St Andrews and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (Spi-B) which advises the Government, told Sky News the vaccines are “not perfect”, adding: “You can still be hospitalised, you can still get infected, you can still infect others.

“So I think it’s really important to say to people that having a PCR test is absolutely vital – it should be more than just ‘Do it if you want to do it’.

The problem is that if you now make it a choice to people as to whether to take a test, and therefore have to self-isolate if you’re positive, people aren’t going to take that test if they can’t afford to be positive

“And what’s more, I think it would have made sense to ask people to self-isolate until they get the results of that test, but at the very least be cautious.”

He continued: “The problem is that if you now make it a choice to people as to whether to take a test, and therefore have to self-isolate if you’re positive, people aren’t going to take that test if they can’t afford to be positive.

“So we need to give people more support, so they can self-isolate.”

The professor of social psychology added: “If you give the message to people that once you’re double-vaccinated you are in fact immune, invulnerable, that you can’t get infected, you can’t infect others, you’re not going to be hospitalised – there is a very real danger that we increase the extent to which we socialise and we undermine the efforts against the pandemic; it’s really important to have a balanced message.”

From Monday in Northern Ireland, people who are close contacts of positive cases will no longer have to isolate for 10 days, as long as they test negative, have no symptoms and have had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The change came into effect in Wales on August 7 when, instead of instructing fully-vaccinated adults to isolate, contact tracers and advisers started providing people with advice and guidance about how to protect themselves and stay safe.

In Scotland it is also already the case that double-vaccinated adults and all children can avoid self-isolation as a close contact so long as they are symptomless and provide a negative PCR test.

Comments / 1

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Autumn#Spi#Uk#Imperial College London#Bbc Radio 4#Government#Nhs#The Oxford Vaccine Group#Sky News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldTelegraph

Live Coronavirus latest news: Autumn wave could see 1,000 hospitalisations a day, expert warns

A "large" wave of coronavirus cases could hit Britain come autumn, with as many as 1,000 people admitted to hospital each day, according to Professor Neil Ferguson. The infectious disease modeller, dubbed "Professor lockdown", told BBC Radio Four that current case rates - which have "plateaued" at around 30,000 a day - are "sobering" as we head towards September, when schools will reopen and people head back to the office.
Public HealthDenver Channel

Doctors are seeing more children with COVID-19 admitted to hospitals

COVID-19 is landing more people in the hospital as the delta variant continues spreading. But it's not just adults. Kids are filling up beds, too. Pediatric patients make up about 15% of reported weekly COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. "We're seeing a huge surge," said...
Public Healthkrwg.org

NM Daily COVID Cases Projected To Hit 1,000 By End Of August

New Mexico’s COVID-19 daily case count is expected to rise significantly over the next few weeks. Acting New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase says current modeling suggests around 1,000 COVID-19 cases will be reported daily by the end of the month, noting the strain on hospital capacity.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Midstate hospitals seeing surge of COVID cases in children

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across Tennessee, and even children are being impacted with severe cases. Statewide, Tennessee saw an increase of more than 5,500 cases and 98 new hospitalizations on Thursday. Dr. Joseph Gigante at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital says they're starting to feel...
Oklahoma StateClaremore Progress

Oklahoma COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,000, cases rise

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma topped 1,000 Wednesday for the first time since early February, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. There were 2,199 new cases of the coronavirus with 1,102 hospitalized and 294 under intensive care, the department reported. The seven-day average of 2,031...
Florida StateSt. Augustine Record

CDC: Florida continues to see surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Want to see more top stories of the day? To stay connected with our comprehensive coverage of COVID-19 in Florida, sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter. Florida reported 23,933 new COVID-19 cases and 29 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, according to data posted by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public Healththefreepress.ca

‘We can’t handle this many cases’: Trail doctor warns hospital ICU could be overrun by COVID-19

A West Kootenay doctor says the regional hospital in Trail is at risk of not having enough space to accommodate COVID-19 patients in intensive care units. Dr. Mike Vance works at Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), which has six ICU beds. Vance told the Nelson Star on Monday that four of those beds were currently being used by COVID-19 patients.
Delta, ALweisradio.com

UAB Professor Predicting Surge in COVID Cases

A professor at UAB is predicting that, by mid-September, Alabama’s delta surge could peak with approximately 5,000 hospitalizations nearly doubling the current number of COVID patients. Dr. Suzanne Judd, in July, estimated that the Delta surge would come quicker – and it would be bigger – stating there would possibly...
StreetInsider.com

Daily New US COVID-19 Cases are Rising But Hospitalizations are Plunging, Peak Could Be 1.5 Weeks Away - BofA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities' credit strategist Hans Mikkelsen has weighed in on the rising number of new US Covid-19 infections amid the new highly contagious Delta variant. Although the overall number is on the up again, the second derivatives of Delta (hospitalizations) are plunging, he notes.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Refuses Vaccine, Almost Dies of Covid-19

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Dothan, ALwdhn.com

Local hospitals are seeing more issues as COVID cases surge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing to rise every day, and local hospitals say the cases could surpass the number of hospitalizations they saw in COVID surges in the past. “We are about to pass what we thought was the highest we’d ever see with COVID...

Comments / 1

Community Policy