Video of Afghans Scrambling to Board Plane to Escape Taliban Echoes Fall of Saigon

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Desperate scenes at Kabul airport come just weeks after President Joe Biden ordered U.S. troops to entirely withdraw from the country.

www.newsweek.com

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
