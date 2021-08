Aug. 4 was opening day for Legacy Bank & Trust Co.’s $8 million new corporate headquarters, 3250 E. Sunshine St. Bank President Brett Magers estimated 60 employees are working out of the building at the Ingram Mill Road intersection. Base Construction & Management LLC was general contractor and BRP Architects was architect for the 40,000-square-foot, four-story structure, Magers said. A former Meek’s Lumber Co. building was demolished to make way for the new construction. Bank officials said the first floor comprises retail banking space and a drive-thru. The second and fourth floors are dedicated for commercial and administrative banking operations. Magers said New York Life Insurance Co. and the Kirkland Woods & Martinsen LLP law firm penned leases to share the third floor. Legacy Bank now has five locations following the Aug. 6 closure of its Rogersville branch, said CEO John Everett.