STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Bill de Blasio is asking New Yorkers to stay indoors, stay off the roads, and prepare for power outages ahead of Hurricane Henri’s landfall. “Right now, from what we’re hearing, the real impacts are tomorrow but we want to start warning people now, we want you to make your plans the right way, to really minimize activity tomorrow to the maximum extent possible,” de Blasio said during a Saturday press briefing about the hurricane. “Stay off the roads, stay indoors, there’s going to be heavy winds, a lot of rain, we could definitely be seeing some trees falling down, we need people to be safe so I’m telling you now so you can alter your plans, prepare your plans for tomorrow. Stay in, to the maximum extent possible.”