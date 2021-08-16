Cancel
Kentucky's Davonte Robinson has a message for everyone: 'I'm still here'

Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years removed from a torn quad that sidelined him in 2019, Davonte Robinson feels more like himself going into the 2021 season. The former Henry Clay High School standout was able to play in every game last year for the University of Kentucky, and he started five of them, but he at times seemed a step slower than he should have been and never left the kind of in-game impression expected of a senior who, prior to his injury, looked on track for stardom. The most electrifying play of his career — a 30-yard fumble recovery in the waning seconds of UK’s streak-busting victory at Florida in 2018 — seems like a distant memory.

www.kentucky.com

Finally 100% Healthy, Davonte Robinson Prepares for Special Super Senior Season

An uncommon injury almost completely derailed Davonte Robinson's football career. The COVID-19 pandemic put him further behind the 8-ball, until it gave him another chance. A four-star recruit from Lexington's Henry Clay High School, Robinson spurned late advances by Notre Dame to sign with Kentucky. Learning behind Mike Edwards and Darius West, Robinson received his first significant snaps as a nickel and dime cornerback in 2018, earning an above average grade from PFF at 75.5. He was on pace for a breakout 2019 season as the Wildcats' top safety, but he never made it to training camp.
