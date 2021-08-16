Kentucky’s Davonte Robinson has a message for everyone: ‘I’m still here’

Two years removed from a torn quad that sidelined him in 2019, Davonte Robinson feels more like himself going into the 2021 season. The former Henry Clay High School standout was able to play in every game last year for the University of Kentucky, and he started five of them, but he at times seemed a step slower than he should have been and never left the kind of in-game impression expected of a senior who, prior to his injury, looked on track for stardom. The most electrifying play of his career — a 30-yard fumble recovery in the waning seconds of UK’s streak-busting victory at Florida in 2018 — seems like a distant memory.