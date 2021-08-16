Cancel
CDC Says In 58 Counties Today You Need to Wear A Mask

By Greg Cotterill
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 5 days ago
More counties in Upstate New York are seeing “high” transmission of Covid-19, up from “substantial” spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated, in areas with “substantial” and “high” transmission of Covid-19. As of this morning...

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

Wyoming State
