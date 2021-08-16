Tropical Storm Fred expected to make landfall today, bring rain to Georgia

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Fred as it approaches the Florida Panhandle where it is expected to make landfall Monday night.

95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards predicts that the storm will move north into Georgia Tuesday and dump several inches of rain in some areas.

We’re going over the timing and the areas that will see the most rain, throughout the day on 95.5 WSB.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fred will bring widespread rain, chance of strong/severe storms to Georgia

Flash Flood Watch goes into effect beginning Monday night for much of north Georgia

Areas could see up to several inches of rain on Tuesday

