Medicine’s Mark Cameron discusses the important distinctions between the flu and COVID-19

Fox News: Mark Cameron, associate professor at the School of Medicine, discussed the important distinction between COVID-19 and the flu, noting that the long-term effects of COVID-19 are still being researched. That should be reason enough for the public to remain cautious. “The fact that COVID-19 variants are consistently evolving and changing how they infect, who they infect, and how bad the outcomes can be is reason alone to be wary of comparing a disease we know pretty well year-over-year, like the flu, to a disease we are still desperately trying to understand and control,” he said.