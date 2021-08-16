Cancel
Law

Law’s Sharona Hoffman and Michael Benza weigh in on a mandatory vaccine case as a sentencing in a criminal law proceeding

case.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Times: Sharona Hoffman, the Edgar A. Hahn Professor of Law and co-director of the Law-Medicine Center, and Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, weighed in on the cases of two Ohio judges who made vaccinations mandatory as a condition at sentencing in a criminal law proceeding. They noted that while judges have leeway in setting such rules, it’s a murky area.

thedaily.case.edu

Ohio Statecase.edu

Law’s Jessie Hill weighs in on Ohio legislators who have shown support for overturning abortion rights law

Cleveland Scene: Jessie Hill, the Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law, said that the fact that a host of Ohio legislators have now followed state Attorney General Dave Yost in filing their support for overturning a nationwide abortion rights law isn’t surprising to advocates—the fact that so many states are preparing or already planning to challenge Roe v. Wade is a little more concerning. “Roe is in the most peril it has ever been in since 1973,” she said.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Effort seeks to overturn Arizona law criminalizing abortions for genetic issues

PHOENIX — Abortion rights advocates are going to court in a bid to overturn a new Arizona law which makes it a crime to abort a fetus because of a genetic issue. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court here says it is illegal to restrict in any way the right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy. Attorney Emily Nester of the Center for Reproductive Rights said there is a long line of cases that say the government has no role in decisions made prior to a fetus being viable, that is, being able to live outside the womb.
LawLaw.com

Five Key Considerations Law Firms and Other Employers Should Consider When Implementing Mandatory Vaccination Policies

As more and more employees return to the workplace, employers (and law firms) are faced with the challenge of keeping their workplace and clients safe and healthy. In addition to modifying employee health insurance coverage to make COVID-19 testing and treatment more accessible, employers are also introducing strategies focused on vaccinations, hygiene, and workplace modifications that help keep employees healthy and workplaces safe. One such strategy is to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies. To ensure that they comply with applicable laws, employers should weigh the following five considerations before instituting such policies.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Having Two Sets of Ineffective Lawyers Gets Inmate Off Death Row

Trial, appellate attorneys fail to cite troubled childhood as mitigating factor. A South Carolina death-row inmate is entitled to a new sentence because both his trial and appellate counsel were ineffective, the Fourth Circuit said Thursday. While he was young, Sammie L. Stokes was regularly beaten and sexually abused; he...
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Advocate: Law grad aims for criminal justice career

After enjoying an elective Criminological Theory class during undergrad at Oakland University, Tiffany Storm changed her major to criminal justice with concentrated studies in corrections and rehabilitation, and research on causes of recidivism, crime policy, and the re-entry process. “The class captivated me and lit this spark that just had...
KidsColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Federal law to abolish life sentences for children urgent priority

Ohio showed bold leadership in January when Gov. Mike DeWine signed a law prohibiting children from being sentenced to life without the possibility of parole and creating parole eligibility for people sent to prison as children. Thirty-one states and the District of Columbia now either ban life without parole for...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

‘Van Buren v. U.S.’: A Window Into Criminal Law in Barrett Era?

This column has previously joined the widespread prognostication about what the advent of the Supreme Court’s new majority may mean for the evolution of the law. See Anello and Albert, “Implications of a More Conservative Supreme Court for White-Collar Practitioners,” New York Law Journal (Oct. 8, 2020). Although it is too early to render judgment, the court’s June 3, 2021 decision in Van Buren v. United States, 141 S. Ct. 1648 (2021), one of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s first majority opinions and her first addressing criminal law as a member of the court, provides some clues. In narrowly construing a provision of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 (CFAA) to avoid criminalizing “a breathtaking amount of commonplace computer activity,” Justice Barrett’s opinion likely will be welcomed by those concerned about overcriminalization and untethered prosecutorial discretion in the federal system.

