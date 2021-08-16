Law’s Sharona Hoffman and Michael Benza weigh in on a mandatory vaccine case as a sentencing in a criminal law proceeding

PHOENIX — Abortion rights advocates are going to court in a bid to overturn a new Arizona law which makes it a crime to abort a fetus because of a genetic issue. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court here says it is illegal to restrict in any way the right of a woman to terminate a pregnancy. Attorney Emily Nester of the Center for Reproductive Rights said there is a long line of cases that say the government has no role in decisions made prior to a fetus being viable, that is, being able to live outside the womb.