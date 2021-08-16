Law’s Sharona Hoffman and Michael Benza weigh in on a mandatory vaccine case as a sentencing in a criminal law proceeding
New York Times: Sharona Hoffman, the Edgar A. Hahn Professor of Law and co-director of the Law-Medicine Center, and Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, weighed in on the cases of two Ohio judges who made vaccinations mandatory as a condition at sentencing in a criminal law proceeding. They noted that while judges have leeway in setting such rules, it’s a murky area.thedaily.case.edu
