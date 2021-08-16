Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michelle Branch announces she’s pregnant after previous miscarriage

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSGlY_0bSsGDiT00

Michelle Branch is pregnant.

According to E! News and “Entertainment Tonight,” the “All You Wanted” singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and husband Patrick Carney are expecting a baby early next year.

The news comes nearly eight months after Branch, 38, suffered a miscarriage.

“Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!” wrote Branch, who also shares 2-year-old son Rhys with Carney and 16-year-old daughter Owen with her previous husband, Teddy Landau.

here or here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Carney
Person
Michelle Branch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Teen Mom’s Briana DeJesus Confirms She’s Single 3 Months After Javi Gonzalez Engagement

Watch: Where Jenelle Evans Stands With David & "Teen Mom" Costars. Briana DeJesus' short-lived engagement has run its course. The Teen Mom star, 27, revealed she's officially single during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, Aug. 19. She shared her relationship status after a fan asked when she's tying the knot with fiancé Javi Gonzalez. DeJesus said, "I am not getting married any time soon," adding, "Maybe next 5 years?"
MusicMTV

Michelle Branch Is Back In

Michelle Branch likens the whirlwind road to success of her debut album The Spirit Room to that of fictional band The Wonders in the 1996 film That Thing You Do! “The band is recording, then they leave the studio and [their song is] on the radio, and next thing you know, they’re being chased down the street by fans,” she tells MTV News over the phone. “It was not dissimilar to that.”
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Michelle Branch expecting third child

Michelle Branch is expecting her third child. The ‘All You Wanted’ hitmaker and her husband, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, are set to welcome another baby into the world, as Michelle – who already has two-year-old Rhys with Patrick, and 16-year-old Owen with ex-husband Teddy Landau – took to Instagram to share the happy news.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Lauren Luyendyk Hospitalized Weeks After Giving Birth To Twins

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, former Bachelor contestant, Lauren Luyendyk was hospitalized. According to her husband, Arie Luyendyk, she has been suffering from mastitis for a number of days. However, her condition has finally worsened, leading to her needing additional medical care. Former Bachelor contestant Lauren Luyendyk in hospital. Fans...
Women's Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mon Laferte announces that she is pregnant for the first time

“After a year, finally! A year of hormones. I’m barely 10 weeks old and I’m afraid of losing it, but I couldn’t stand it anymore, you can’t run a career and social networks hiding something like this “Mon Laferte wrote as a description of her first photo shoot as a pregnant woman.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Baby Boy Months After Giving Birth To Daughter?

Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Expecting Baby Boy?. This week, New Idea reports Bindi Irwin pregnant again after giving birth to her daughter, Grace Warrior, only five months ago. The magazine boasts “exclusive photos” showing Irwin cradling her stomach, leading its insiders to believe the 23-year-old conservationist is expecting a sibling for Grace. The outlet asserts both Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are hoping it will be a boy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy