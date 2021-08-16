Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition Seeks Volunteers
A Greene County-based organization that has been in existence for almost two years is seeking volunteers to be a part of the group. The Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition started in September of 2019 with its vision of reducing “suicides in Greene County by ending stigma and increasing support through communication.” There are a variety of individuals serving on the coalition, but more are needed, including those who are providers, someone with lived experience or a concerned Greene County resident are encouraged to join.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
