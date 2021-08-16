Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, IA

Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition Seeks Volunteers

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Greene County-based organization that has been in existence for almost two years is seeking volunteers to be a part of the group. The Greene County Suicide Prevention Coalition started in September of 2019 with its vision of reducing “suicides in Greene County by ending stigma and increasing support through communication.” There are a variety of individuals serving on the coalition, but more are needed, including those who are providers, someone with lived experience or a concerned Greene County resident are encouraged to join.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Government
Greene County, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Society
City
Jefferson, IA
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Counselor#Webex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Grace makes landfall as a category 3 hurricane in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace, a category 3 hurricane, made landfall south of Tuxpan on the eastern coast of Mexico early Saturday, as the president urged residents in its path to seek refuge in shelters or on higher ground. Strong winds will continue to batter the region through the morning hours, the...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy