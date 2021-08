The City of Jefferson is bringing back a free program to help residents get rid of unsightly or dangerous items. The Hazardous Waste Drop-Off will take place from 9-11am on the north side of the downtown square tomorrow. The program is a partnership between the City and Metro Waste Authority and is free for Jefferson residents only. City Administrator Mike Palmer says there are several items that will be accepted and items that won’t be, and he talks about one item that residents continuously believe is an accepted item when it’s not.