CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was carjacked in Wicker Park early Monday morning.

According to police, the 52-year-old rideshare driver was in his 2018 Hyundai sedan, just before 2:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue, when three men exited a black sedan.

Two of the offenders forced the man out of his car at gunpoint before taking his car.

The man was not injured.

The third offender took off in a black car.