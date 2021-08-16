Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Segway Ninebot MAX G30LP e-scooter review: the fast and the luxurious

By Michelle Rae Uy
T3.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many compelling reasons to go for the Segway Ninebot Max G30LP, but the top one might just be its price-to-performance ratio. To be clear, this isn’t going to be at the top of the pile when it comes to the best value e-scooters. We can think of at least two others that deliver largely the same – or perhaps slightly better – performance at somewhat cheaper prices. At the same time, there also aren’t many of them up on that list that come with boosted power, which means that you don’t have a lot of choices if that’s what you’re looking for.

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter#Brake#Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Carsmanofmany.com

DAB Motors Concept-E All-Electric Bike Unleashed

There’s no rule that says that an electric motorcycle has to look like its gas-powered sibling. French design agency Outercraft took that to heart when working with DAB Motors to create their electric motorcycle, the Concept-E. “Creating an electric model allows freedom from the usual design codes,” says Pierrick Pichaureaux, the head of design for Outercraft. “Integration constraints which differ to those on a gas motorcycle, enables us to use sober and fluid lines placing the Concept-E in a technological urban universe.” To tackle the problem of how to design an electric motorcycle that’s not beholden to established gas bike design limitations, Outercraft used two lines to create two dynamics—a horizontal line to keep things simple and an oblique line that creates a sense of lithe speed and lightness.
CarsCNET

Honda's cutesy U Be electric scooter only costs $475

Scooters never quite caught on in the US like they did in many other parts of the world, but perhaps Honda's latest offering this month could change that. Well, if the company planned to introduce this electric scooter here. This is the Wuyang-Honda U Be. It costs about $475, can go up to 50 miles on a charge and provides a fully seated position for riders to stay comfy in.
Carshypebeast.com

Hot Wheels and SUPER73-RX Release a Street-Legal Electric Motorbike

Super73 has customized its RX e-bike to capture the spirit of Hot Wheels in a limited 24-bike release. The Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX is quite the looker, donning a special blue and orange paint job, custom embroidered seat by Saddlemen, Ruffian ATV Lock-on grips by ODI, Stamp I Large pedals by Crankbrothers, and a yellow-tinted headlight.
Bicyclessnntv.com

Fastest Electric Scooter is the Need of Hour

Originally Posted On: https://www.escootersstores.com/blogs/news/fastest-electric-scooters-2021. Rightly said by Benjamin Franklin. To compete in the modern world, you need to utilize your time efficiently. Therefore, it is wise to invest in the fastest electric scooter instead of a four-wheeler. After all, these scooters are not only economical, time-efficient, but they are also...
BicyclesCNET

Ola S1 is a 70-plus mph electric scooter that's priced like a bicycle

Despite what a lot of hardcore motorcycle enthusiasts might tell you, scooters are cool. I mean, everyone loves a Vespa, right? So, what if you want a scooter that's also an EV? Piaggio has you covered there too, with the Vespa Elettrica, but the issue is that, at around $7,500, it's kind of expensive -- but maybe there's another option.
Fishingbassmaster.com

Gear Review: Z-Man Mini Max

The very reason bladed jigs are so popular can, at times, become their downfall. This tantalizing, vibrating presentation tempts fish in many scenarios, but this popularity can lead to a certain conditioning that makes fish less inclined to bite. That premise led Z-Man to create the ChatterBait Mini Max, a diminutive version of the original design, which produces a more subtle sound and vibration. The result: A similar look with a different frequency to match the sound and profile of smaller baitfish.
CarsRideApart

The Super Soco CPx Electric Maxi-Scooter Arrives In North America

Super Soco is a popular electric two-wheeler manufacturer headquartered in Australia. The company has established quite a strong presence across Europe, Asia, and Australia, thanks to its premium electric motorcycles and scooters boasting loads of high-end tech, and not to mention head-turning designs. Following ongoing success in these markets, the company has decided to pull the trigger on market expansion in the North American market.
CarsCNET

Bird, aka that scooter company, is launching its own e-bike

Remember Bird scooters? You know, those electric first-mile/last-mile scooters that you could rent by the minute? Well, if you don't live in a city where the company has a presence, you might be surprised to know that it survived COVID and indeed is getting ready to debut an e-bike that you can buy, according to a report published Thursday by TechCrunch.
BicyclesT3.com

Best cheap Segway Ninebot electric scooter deals for August 2021

The best Segway Ninebot electric scooter deals are right here. Segway Ninebot is one of the biggest names in e-scooters and we're big fans of its entire kickscooter range. There's something for everyone here, from the Zing e-kickscooters to the ultra-stylish Air T15 and the ever-impressive Max models. Investing in...
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google Maps now shows Bird e-bike and scooter rentals, too

Well, this is awkward. Just one day after Ford-owned Spin announced that its e-bike and scooter rentals are now findable on Google Maps, its competitor Bird has, well, exactly the same news to share. In a blog post of its own, Bird said that its electric bike and scooter rentals would start showing up in Google Maps today, with would-be riders able to see an approximate price, estimated trip duration and optimized route. The feature, available on both Google Maps' iOS and Android apps, will ultimately still send the rider to the Bird app if they decide to go ahead and rent a vehicle.
Worldausdroid.net

F Series Segway-Ninebot KickScooters arrive in Australia

E Scooters are becoming more popular around Australia for commuters, with the introduction of a new range from Segway-Ninebot that’s sure to continue. The F Series increases your travel range through its regenerative braking system. All models have a height range of 120 – 200 cm and a max weight...
BicyclesAUTOCAR.co.uk

E-bike review: Watt New York Fixie Electric Bike

A stripped-back-to-the-bare-bones e-bike that oozes style for a surprisingly affordable price. £1325, putting it in the entry-level range. The Watt New York Fixie Electric Bike is a bare-bones e-bike, ideal for urban riding. It’s priced as an entry-level bike, but it looks like it could be straight out of a Brooks England catalogue. With a pared-back aesthetic and subtle battery placement in the downtube, it overshadows the modest price at first glance.
CarsStuff.tv

Ola Electric Scooter gets the green flag

With fuel prices in India going up faster than Jeff Bezos’ rocket, there is no better time than now for a switch to electric. Cashing in on this trend is Ola with the Ola S1 scooter. And no we aren’t talking about the company deploying electric cabs. Instead, it has launched its first electric scooter. Ola has focused on a minimalist design with headlamps that make the two-wheeler resemble a cute Pixar character. The scooter is available in two variants, with both featuring a 5.5/8.5kW motor with top-speed and range varying at 90kmph (speed) and 121km (range) for the S1, and 115kmph (speed) and 181km (range) for the S1 Pro. Unsurprisingly, you won’t find anything analogue on this scooter, and the dashboard is dominated by a 7in shatter-proof touchscreen display. It not only shows riding-related info, but with 4G support, you can also use apps like YouTube (not recommended while riding), find my scooter, and even allows you to set up different speedo styles and sounds while allowing you to take your calls via a Bluetooth speaker. It also comes with its very own app that gives you all the info required for your scooter and has a handy Find My Scooter function that allows you to track your scooter on the app. The scooter automatically locks and unlocks according to the proximity of the user. Ola has also upgraded its Hypercharger Network which will be available in 400+ cities and will juice up the scooter to run 75km on just an 18 minute charge. With state subsidies in place, the Ola S1 price is set at ₹85,099/1,10,149 (S1/S1Pro) in Delhi, ₹79,999/1,09,999 in Gujarat, ₹94,999/1,24,999 in Maharashtra, ₹89,968/1,19,138 in Rajasthan and ₹99,999/1,29,999 in other states.
Bicyclesstlouisnews.net

What is the Weight Limit for an Electric Scooter?

Around the world, people are taking advantage of new and eco-friendly ways to get around their communities. While some prefer the crowded spaces of buses and trains, others wait on curbs for endless taxi lines and ride-sharing apps. Luckily there is another way. Whether it is for work or to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy