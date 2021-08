They say the third time's the charm, and while that colloquialism isn't always accurate, it certainly rings true with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It is by far and away at the head of the class when it comes to foldables, and it got upgraded in all the right spots over its predecessors, including its screen, water-resistance, and S Pen compatibility. So if you can afford one, the question isn't if you should get one. Instead, it's what color Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 should you buy? Although there are only three variants of the new folding phone, we'll help you choose which color Galaxy Z Fold 3 you should buy.