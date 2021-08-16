4K AI-scaled Metal Gear Solid 2 trailer from E3 2000 has high hopes for a good next-gen remaster
Digital Foundry’s 4K AI-upscaled Metal Gear Solid 2 E3 2000 trailer has many hoping for a proper next-gen remaster of the title. The Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty trailer that Hideo Kojima and Konami debuted at E3 2000 remains one of the most iconic debut trailers in video game history. Some argue that the trailer is a contender for the best game trailer ever made. The trailer was shown in real time on PlayStation 2 and despite the technological advancements of the past 20 years, Kojima’s debut trailer remains a masterpiece.gamingideology.com
