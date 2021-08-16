4K AI-scaled Metal Gear Solid 2 trailer from E3 2000 has high hopes for a good next-gen remaster

Digital Foundry published one of the best game trailers of all time enhanced by AI. Ladies and gentlemen, here's the Metal Gear Solid 2 trailer from E3 2000 in 4K and 60fps. Game trailers are divided into those we remember for years, and those we forget the day after watching them. The trailer the second installment of Hideo Kojima's series, Metal Gear Solid 2, shown at E3 2000, undoubtedly fell into the former category. The passage of time prevents us from enjoying this gem as much as we used to - and that's where, "in shining armor," comes the AI used by Digital Foundry editors. The result of their work - in 4K and 60fps - can be watched below.