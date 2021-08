When a developer preview or beta version of the upcoming Android is released, there is a big chance that developers will get inside the code and discover a lot of things. The latest Android 12 Beta 4 reveals some improvements to the Google Camera app. It doesn’t mean the features are final and official as Google may only be testing them. The code also reveals what camera sensor the Pixel 6 may include for the wide-angle primary. There is a reference to “gn_wide_p21” which could be the ISOCELL GN1 sensor. This means the camera will be big.