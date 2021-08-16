Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Best Architecture Masters According to the BAM Ranking

ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order “to help architects and students to get to know the best International Master’s programs available”, the Best Architecture Masters (BAM) has established its annual list of top postgraduate architecture curriculums. Based on the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment, for the 2021 edition, 22 Universities were selected to be evaluated, by an Expert Committee, formed by 15 professors from all over the world.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architectural Design#University Of Zurich#International Master#The Qs Ranking#An Expert Committee#Tsinghua University#Bam#Collective Housing#Architecture Urbanism#Ucl#Arts Ma#Architecture 11#Proyecto Arquitect Nico#Mpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
UCLA
Country
China
Related
Interior DesignArchDaily

Cooling Interiors Will be the Architectural Challenge of the Future

According to the UN, more than 7000 extreme weather events have been recorded since 2000. Just this year, wildfires raged across Australia and the west coast of the U.S.; Siberia charted record high temperatures, reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit before Dallas or Houston; and globally, this September was the world’s hottest September on record. As the effects of the climate crisis manifest in these increasingly dire ways, it is the prerogative of the building industry – currently responsible for 39% of global greenhouse gas emissions – to do its part by committing to genuine and sweeping change in its approach to sustainability.
DesignArchDaily

"I Am Always Inside the Architecture that I Design": In Conversation with Toyo Ito

Examining the work of Tokyo architect Toyo Ito (b. 1941) – particularly his now seminal Sendai Mediatheque (1995-2001), Serpentine Gallery (London, 2002, with Cecil Balmond), TOD's Omotesando Building (Tokyo, 2004), Tama Art University Library (Tokyo, 2007), and National Taichung Theater (2009-16) – will immediately become apparent these buildings’ structural innovations and spatial, non-hierarchical organizations. Although these structures all seem to be quite diverse, there is one unifying theme – the architect’s consistent commitment to erasing fixed boundaries between inside and outside and relaxing spatial divisions between various programs within. There is continuity in how these buildings are explored. They are conceived as systems rather than objects and they never really end; one could imagine their formations and patterns to continue to evolve and expand pretty much endlessly.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Montenegrin Architecture

A Public Park in a Former Quarry in Australia and A Garden Bridge in China: 10 Unbuilt Public Spaces and Buildings Submitted to Archdaily. This week's curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights public spaces and buildings submitted by the ArchDaily Community. From bridges to squares, from parks to markets and train stations, this article explores the various kinds of public infrastructure that support the urban fabric, showcasing distinct approaches worldwide.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Mecanoo Receives 2021 European Prize for Architecture

The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design have presented Netherlands-based architecture firm Mecanoo with Europe's highest award of architecture for the year 2021. The jury awarded the firm for their human-centered approach that prioritizes the "enrichment of human life through a lens of generosity and freedom of use", benefiting the users socially, ecologically and economically.
DesignArchDaily

A Pandemic-Conscious Blueprint for Architecture

In this week's reprint from Metropolis Magazine, authors Madeline Burke-Vigeland, FAIA, LEED AP, a principal at Gensler, and Benjamin A. Miko, MD, assistant professor of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center explore how uniform standards applied across the built environment can protect our communities from COVID-19 and future pandemics. Since...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Architect Kim Holden on why Birth is a Design Problem in Design and the City Podcast

In a Design and the City episode - a podcast by reSITE on how to make cities more livable – architect and founder of Doula x Design and co-founder of SHoP Architects Kim Holden discusses how rethinking and redesigning the ways birth is approached can change the outcomes of labor and birth experiences, and improve the qualities of life for both the babies and women giving birth to them. The interview explores how it is crucial to investigate the spaces where generations come into this world, just as we have been planning and building better cities for them to work and live in.
DesignArchDaily

18 Unmissable Projects by Eladio Dieste in Uruguay

Eladio Dieste, the engineer behind "reinforced ceramic" and double-curved arches marked his spot as one of the most important figures in architecture, not only in his native Uruguay, but in Latin America and beyond. Here, we invite you to take a look at just some of the engineer's work, from his widely-recognized churches like the Church of San Pedro and the Christ the Worker Church in Atlántida- to his factories, silos, and gymnasiums, all of which form an important part of the region's architectural repertoire.
DesignArchDaily

L2 House / Kaboom Architecture

Photographs: Stephane Aboudaram/we are Content(s) Text description provided by the architects. On an outstanding site, at the foot of the Sainte Victoire, was a house with serious structural issues, and not taking any advantage of the beauty of the location. As a consequence, the major part of this house has been demolished and built again at the same place, but differently.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Golf Residence / Gets Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Privileging the view looking out to the golf field and the incidence of sunlight, the mass combination of GolFN House started with a transversal cut. The cut creates a sharp intersection between the upper masses; to confront and frame the lush scenery of the golf field across the house and Mount Salak far away. The site in Bogor is chosen by the owner to reminisce about the cherished memories of his childhood home in Saudi Arabia. The golf field turns into the inclusion of familiar scenery of dunes desert landscape: they have a similar gradual slope although come in different hues. The ideal place to plan and build a space for an easement.
MuseumsArchDaily

Architectural Drawings: Hidden Masterpieces from Sir John Soane’s Museum

A visual, large-format compilation of some the finest architectural drawings from Sir John Soane’s extensive collection. The architect, teacher and collector Sir John Soane compiled what was probably the first comprehensive collection of architectural drawings in the world. Comprising 30,000 drawings at the time of his death in 1837, it remains one of the jewels in the crown of architectural art.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Safdie Architects Reiterates the Ideals of Habitat 67 in Three New Projects

By now an architectural classic, Safdie’s Habitat ’67 represents a highly influential vision for a community-oriented, nature-infused urban housing model, and at the same time, a critical example of the possibilities of prefabrication. Fifty years after the design of Habitat ’67, Safdie is still exploring this vision of urban living, further developing the concept with projects such as Altair Residences, Corner Tower and Habitat Qinhuangdao. Rooted in the architect’s motto - “for everyone a garden”, the new projects capitalise on outdoor terraces, natural light and ventilation, as well as communal spaces.
Beauty & Fashiontripsavvy.com

TripSavvy Is Celebrating Architecture and Design in August

From the sharp wings of the Sydney Opera House to the stately columns of the Parthenon, the modernist train stations of Tokyo to the poolside bungalows of the Chateau Marmont, the first and longest-lasting impressions we get of a destination are often through its architecture and design. Design has the...
DesignArchDaily

Southeast Asia's Woven Local Gem: 18 Projects that Explore the Versatility of Rattan

Over the past couple of years, many designers have voiced their commitment to ethical and ecological sourcing, resorting to frugal designs through local materials, traditional techniques, and equitable architecture. Having this approach in mind, many found inspiration in their cultural heritage, reimagining ancient designs in contemporary contexts. When thinking of...
ConstructionArchDaily

Mass Timber Seizes its Moment: The LEVER Architecture Experience

The family of products that encompass mass timber –including Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), Glue-Laminated Timber (Glulam), and Mass Plywood– is increasingly becoming a viable construction alternative for the AEC industry. Timber has been a structural material for thousands of years, but these engineered wood products have broadened the field of options and provided a solid basis for architectural designers to work with, expanding upon their range of materials and finishes.
LifestyleArchDaily

National Parks: An Architectural Journey

The world is home to thousands and thousands of national parks – spaces allocated for conservation, hosting land usually left in its natural state for people to visit. The term “national park” itself differs in meaning around the world. In the United Kingdom, for example, the phrase simply describes a relatively undeveloped area that attracts tourists. In the United States, this terminology is a lot more rigid, describing 63 protected areas operated by the United States National Park service.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

After the Plague: The State of Renaissance Art History

When the executive director of the ACLU, Anthony D. Romero, delivered a cautionary TED Talk titled “This Is What Democracy Looks Like” in early 2017, his presentation was, in essence, an art history lecture on Ambrogio Lorenzetti’s frescoes known as the Allegories and Effects of Good and Bad Government, painted between 1337 and 1339 for the town hall in the Republic of Siena. Projected on the screen behind Romero was an image of the effects of Bad Government, where we see a devastated landscape haunted by spectral armies. A cityscape is marred by empty shops and crumbling infrastructure. Men and...
MusicRolling Stone

How A Song is Professionally Mastered

Once a song has been mixed, the gears shift into Mastering – the final process before distribution. The goal is to polish a mix to its shiniest best and prepare it for listening on Streaming, CD or Vinyl. Mastering requires extreme critical listening, as most changes are less than 1-2dB across the frequency spectrum. Software tools exist to help the process; however, the final results are dependent on the mastering engineer’s skill, the accuracy of the speakers and the listening environment. The mastering stage involves signal processing with EQ, compression, saturation, stereo enhancement, limiting, and other final touches across the music’s final stereo file.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy