Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The UK's defense minister blamed Trump for the Afghanistan crisis, saying 'the die was cast' when Trump negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban

By Sinéad Baker
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jEjJ_0bSsDWHF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKuTH_0bSsDWHF00
A US Chinook helicopter flying near the US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

  • The Taliban seized Afghanistan with unexpected speed as the US withdrew troops.
  • The troop pullout happened under Biden but came from a deal negotiated by Trump.
  • UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace on Monday blamed the Afghanistan crisis on Trump.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The UK's defense minister blamed the chaos in Afghanistan on former US President Donald Trump on Monday.

The Taliban seized Kabul and declared a new government on Sunday, after taking over most of the rest of the country with unexpected speed as US forces withdrew after 20 years.

The withdrawal came after a conditional peace deal negotiated by then-President Trump in 2020 that mentioned the withdrawal of US and NATO forces.

Current President Joe Biden has largely upheld that deal. Biden said he trusted Afghan forces and said the US could not justify remaining in the country after 20 years.

Biden could end up shouldering much of the blame for what's to come: Many Afghans who helped US forces were still stranded in Afghanistan and fear Taliban punishment.

But UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace has pointed the finger at Trump.

He told "BBC Breakfast" on Monday : "The die was cast when the deal was done by Donald Trump, if you want my observation."

"President Biden inherited a momentum, a momentum that had been given to the Taliban because they felt they had now won. He'd also inherited a momentum of troop withdrawal from the international community, the US."

"So I think in that sense, the seeds of what we're seeing today were before President Biden took office. The seeds were a peace deal that was [effectively] rushed, that wasn't done in collaboration properly with the international community and then a dividend taken out incredibly quickly."

He had previously called Trump's deal "rotten" and said the international community would likely "pay the consequences."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 40

Business Insider

Business Insider

219K+
Followers
14K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Us Embassy#Kabul#Ap Photo#Defense#Nato#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
POTUSWashington Post

Trump’s deal with the Taliban, explained

As criticism of the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal continues to build, President Biden has argued that he effectively had little choice in the matter. A deal President Donald Trump cut with the Taliban last year forced Biden to choose between a withdrawal now and an escalation of the war, Biden says. And as The Fix’s Aaron Blake notes, with the brutal Taliban regime retaking power, former Trump officials are suddenly and conspicuously scrambling to distance themselves from that deal.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's own security adviser blames him for Taliban surrender

President Biden has offered his most forceful defense yet of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, a withdrawal that most Americans support. At the same time, some of Donald Trump’s own top advisers are blaming Trump for much of the chaos now occurring in Afghanistan. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the situation.Aug. 20, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fact check: Biden claims al Qaeda is 'gone' from Afghanistan. Then the Pentagon confirms it's still there

Washington (CNN) — Defending the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said at the White House on Friday: "Look, let's put this thing in perspective. What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan as well as -- as well as -- getting Osama bin Laden. And we did."
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldTelegraph

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan a ‘US-backed conspiracy’, says Islamic State

The Islamic State group has lashed out at the Taliban, its regional foe, in a bitter editorial which baselessly claims the takeover of Afghanistan is a US-backed conspiracy. In a rambling propaganda piece, published in the Islamic State’s al-Naba newsletter, the group seeks to present the Taliban as fake jihadists and alleges that the group is collaborating with the United States.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Is Betting Americans Will Forget About Afghanistan

Call it the White House’s dream scenario: In the end, the voters don’t blame Joe Biden. The president’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan simply aligns him with everyone else who has given up on the notion that the military could mold a fractious country into a stable democratic ally. The administration is hoping that grisly images of desperate Afghans clinging to a C-17 fade, replaced by collective relief that no more Americans will die in a murky, brutal war that spanned two decades and four presidencies.
POTUSNew York Post

Amid Afghan crisis, Biden is hiding, fibbing or confusing Americans — who need a leader

With tens of thousands of Americans and allied Afghans still stranded in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden is facing a ferocious foreign-policy crisis. Or is he?. “Facing” doesn’t seem the right word. Biden’s barely been seen since the Taliban began its march to Kabul, taking city after city before seizing the capital. Following four days of silence, the prez finally interrupted his Camp David vacation to address the nation Monday — and promptly returned to Maryland.
POTUSAOL Corp

Chris Cuomo compares Biden to Trump for refusing to admit Afghan withdrawal has gone poorly

Chris Cuomo went after President Biden on Cuomo Prime Time Wednesday, comparing him to former President Trump. Days after the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan turned into absolute chaos in the capital city of Kabul, Biden maintained that there was nothing the U.S. could have done to stop that from happening. Cuomo drew a connection between that and Trump’s inability to admit anything ever went wrong with anything he did as president.

Comments / 40

Community Policy