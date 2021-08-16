Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Record high aluminium prices likely to spur destocking

By Pratima Desai
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxF44_0bSsCycQ00
A worker controls forming of aluminium ingots on a conveyor belt at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk, Russia October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Record aluminium prices in the United States and Europe will be sustained by Russia's mining tax for some months, but attempts to push prices even higher are likely to face headwinds from traders cashing in their stocks, analysts said.

Russia has imposed a 15% tax or a minimum of $254 a tonne on aluminium exports between August and December. Rusal , Russia's only aluminium producer, accounted for 6% of global supplies estimated at 65 million tonnes last year.

Consumers purchasing aluminium on the spot physical market pay the benchmark aluminium price on the London Metal Exchange (LME) plus a premium which covers transport and handling costs and taxes.

Prices of aluminium used widely in the transport and packaging industries were already climbing due to soaring demand, shrinking supplies and surging freight costs, recently reaching $2,642 a tonne - the highest since April 2018, after the United States imposed sanctions on Rusal.

Premiums in Europe and the United States are at record highs near $360 and $760 a tonne respectively.

"If you had 100% pass through of the tax in the United States you would actually get to about $990, but I don't think it will get there," said Citi analyst Oliver Nugent.

"This tax level will be in place until the end of the year. There will be no better time for a trader holding inventory to sell. Consumers are also incentivised to destock."

The forward curve suggests U.S. premiums have peaked and a drop to $570 a tonne by the end of 2022.

A permanent tax on aluminium exports is likely after comments to that effect from President Vladimir Putin and the country's economy minister, although expectations are for a significantly lower rate.

Jorge Vazquez, founder of Harbor Aluminium, said higher premiums due to the "the inflationary effects of Russia’s export tax" were "psychologically supported" by a reduction in production at at Rio Tinto's (RIO.L) Kitimat operation in British Columbia due to a strike.

"Large consumers are actively looking for additional contract volumes for September-December 2021 and into 2022, aiming to reduce exposure to the spot market," Vazquez said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

165K+
Followers
195K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Russia#Stocks#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Citi#Harbor Aluminium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil drops towards $66, lowest since May on demand concerns

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Oil dropped towards $66 a barrel on Thursday to its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories. Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination...
Economykitco.com

China's aluminium imports rise to 10-month high in July

* China's aluminium imports in July rose 6.1% from the previous month, data released by the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday, hitting their highest since September 2020. * Imports of unwrought aluminium and products - which include primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium - were 312,086 tonnes last...
Industrymining.com

Copper price bounces back after hitting six-month low

Copper prices bounced on Friday, but are on course for the largest weekly drop since June due to worries about demand in top consumer China, the Fed withdrawing stimulus and rising covid-19 infections. Copper for delivery in September rose 2% from Thursday’s settlement price, at $4.1295 per pound (9,084 per...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar holds firm as risk aversion hammers Canadian dollar, Aussie

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar hovered near a 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, buoyed by fears that the Delta coronavirus variant could delay the global economic recovery. The greenback has also been boosted by expectations the Federal Reserve could still start to taper stimulus...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper rebounds, but demand concerns dominate market

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Copper prices bounced on Friday but remained on track for the largest weekly drop since June due to worries about demand in top consumer China, the possible withdrawal of U.S. central bank stimulus and rising COVID-19 infections. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures rise on bargain hunting, but pandemic concerns remain

0357 GMT: Crude oil futures were higher in mid-morning trade in Asia Aug. 20 amid bargain hunting by investors after a sixth straight session of decline in US trade overnight, although the upside was expected to be limited as delta variant outbreaks in key oil-consuming economies and US Federal Reserve signals weighed on the demand outlook.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

WTI Expires at 3-Month Low as Delta Halts Demand Growth Rate

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Crude and refined products futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange finished a volatile trading week with sharp losses, sending West Texas Intermediate September below $63 barrel (bbl) at expiration Friday afternoon, as traders reassess prospects for a delayed recovery in global oil demand this year, hammered by the aggressive spread of COVID-19 infections and rising inflation across major oil consuming economies.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Polygon eyes record high as MATIC's 150% price rally activates textbook bullish pattern

A recent price rally in the market of Polygon's native MATIC token pushed its prices above $1.56 for the first time in more than two months. The MATIC/USDT exchange rate rose 20.65% in just two days to reclaim its June 17 high. Traders raised their bids for the pair after Polygon announced that it would create a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for its community members while focusing specifically on the booming decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
Marketskitco.com

Global growth worries bolster euro zone bond markets

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Friday, keeping recent multi-month lows in sight given nagging concerns about the economic growth outlook as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to rage worldwide. Some concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could be looking to pare back...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price regains ground, analysts say pressure will persist

Iron ore prices rose on Friday after sinking to an eight-month low on Thursday, as market unease grew over demand prospects in top steel producer China. Once one of the hottest commodities in this year’s raw-materials boom, iron ore’s ructions swiftly made it one of the most volatile. A brutal five-week rout for futures, and a 13% slump in the spot market on Thursday, has seen it lose about 40% of its value since May’s record.
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices fall, suffering pronounced weekly loss

NEW YORK, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices dropped on Friday, logging a noticeable weekly loss. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 1.37 U.S. dollars, or nearly 2.2 percent, to settle at 62.32 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 1.27 dollars, or 1.9 percent, to close at 65.18 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Economyinvesting.com

Iron Ore’s Record Rout Threatens Surge in Volatility to Come

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s most spectacular collapse on record portends more volatility to come as investors grapple with a complex policy backdrop in China and an uneven recovery in global demand. Once one of the hottest commodities in this year’s raw-material boom, iron ore’s ructions swiftly made it one of...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper falls on stronger dollar, easing supply pressure

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Thursday as a strong dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, while easing supply disruptions also pressured prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $9,029 a tonne by 0318 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract...
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

Oil prices drop amid demand worries, U.S. dollar strength

NEW YORK, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by surging COVID-19 infections and a strong U.S. dollar. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 1.77 U.S. dollars to settle at 63.69 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 1.78 dollars to close at 66.45 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as Fed's taper talks boost U.S. dollar

* Palladium hits more than five-month low at $2,409.68/oz (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Thursday, as the dollar catapulted to multi-month highs after U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting minutes signalled it would start tapering its pandemic-era stimulus this year. Spot gold fell 0.5%...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as virus jitters counter stronger dollar

* Palladium hits more than 5-month low (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Thursday as concerns over a surge in COVID-19 Delta variant cases and its impact on the economy helped counter pressure from a stronger dollar and fears over early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy