Kentucky Volleyball kicks off 2021 season with Fan Day

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe national championship was only four months ago, but the Kentucky Volleyball team is just 10 days away from the start of its next season. The national championship was only four months ago, but the Kentucky Volleyball team is just 10 days away from the start of its next season. The reigning national champions played in front of a Memorial Coliseum crowd for the first time since before their run in Omaha as they hosted Fan Day on Sunday.

