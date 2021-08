Maybe most consumers don’t have to worry about changing their smartphones more than once every year or two. Indeed, the process of migrating all of your apps and information from one device to another has been getting more straightforward, but we could still find bumps here and there, especially when users wanted to migrate from an iPhone to an Android device and the other way around. Take WhatsApp, for example, it’s one of the most popular messaging apps, but it didn’t allow users to transfer a backup of your messages between iPhone and Android until now.