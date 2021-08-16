Cancel
No flights leaving Kabul as desperate people crowd tarmac, Germany says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
BERLIN (Reuters) - No evacuation flights are leaving Kabul airport at the moment because desperate people trying to flee the country are blocking the tarmac, a spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Monday.

“I understand there is no air traffic at the moment because a large number of desperate people are crowding the tarmac,” the spokesperson told journalists in Berlin.

Forty staff from the German embassy were flown out to Doha overnight, he said, adding a small team of less than ten staff would remain at Kabul airport to coordinate evacuations.

