The Pound Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) of Montclair will hold a benefit yard sale on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brookdale Reformed Church in Bloomfield. The sale will be held rain or shine and will feature clothing, toys, household items, holiday decorations and many other items. All proceeds benefit the care of animals in the care of PAWS of Montclair.