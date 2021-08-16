Cancel
Siemens Smart Infrastructure targets acquisitions to speed growth

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZUG, Switzerland (Reuters) – Siemens is considering acquisitions in building management software and electric vehicle charging to accelerate growth at its Smart Infrastructure (SI) division, managing board member Matthias Rebellius told Reuters. The German company wants to expand its offering and grow faster than rivals as office blocks and apartments...

