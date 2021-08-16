This Metroid Dread LEGO Set Proposal Looks Absolutely Incredible

Nintendo has released a new trailer in Japan for this week, but this one comes with a bit of a reveal for the story arc. There's really no words being spoken, it's a lot of images that show off a very specific piece of a missing puzzle, but it is the beginning to explaining what's been happening since the main series storyline was started clear back in 1986. Which plays off comments made by series producer Yoshio Sakamoto back in June when the game was revealed when he said on a livestream that "this game will make an end to that story arc." While that looks really cool and sounds interesting, it does feel a little sad to know this is closing the book on a specific chapter in Nintendo's lore. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch on October 8th, 2021.