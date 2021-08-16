Cancel
Cars

Genesis Takes The G70 And Genesis X To The Extreme

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Genesis has one of the best-looking sedans around in the G70, and the Shooting Brake version is just as cool. The company knows that this is one of its best designs and considered turning the attractive sedan into a coupe at one point, but we're yet to see such a thing hit the streets. While cost and consumer interest play a big role in what can be done in the real world, the virtual world of gaming is far more easygoing, and Genesis has now revealed a range of new concepts that look absolutely insane. Designed in collaboration with the Gran Turismo video game series, these are wild.

