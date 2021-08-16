Genesis Takes The G70 And Genesis X To The Extreme

Genesis is readying a second electric model for its lineup of luxury cars, this time in the form of the GV60 crossover. The GV60 will share a platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6 SUVs and will sit alongside the Electrified G80 sedan when it goes on sale sometime next year. The GV60 incorporates styling elements found in other Genesis models, but it lacks the brand's large trapezoidal grille that stretches between the dual-element headlamps, substituting a slimmer lower grille across the front bumper. Inside, the GV60's cabin looks decidedly premium, with a large monolithic display screen serving as both gauge cluster and infotainment system. Genesis hasn't released any information about the GV60's powertrain yet, but we expect both rear- and all-wheel-drive models; the most powerful EV6 trim boasts up to 576 horsepower, so we're hoping such a powerhouse will also be available here in the Genesis.